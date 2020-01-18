Rubber Molding Market Global and Regional Analysis by Major Competitor, Product segments, Key Regions and Applications 2024

The Rubber Molding market report recently incorporated in the massive research report database of Pioneer Reports which provides detailed analytical view of the global market. This report also focuses on the latest trends in global and regional market areas which include production, capacity, competitor analysis, profit etc. of Rubber Molding market.

Rubber Molding market size will grow from USD 34.79 Billion in 2017 to USD 47.13 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 5.19%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

With regard to material type, ethylene propylene diene terpolymer (EPDM) is estimated to dominate the market in 2018, followed by styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR). The increasing demand for comfort and safety creates promising growth opportunities for driver assistance systems, which incorporate automotive rubber molded components, and would consequently boost the demand for the same. Moreover, rubber molding materials such as EPDM or natural rubber (NR) provide better flexibility and are lighter than conventional metal parts. This results in an overall reduction in the vehicle weight, which in turn, helps to increase fuel efficiency. The replacement of conventional metal parts with rubber molded components will therefore help in meeting the stringent fuel economy and emission norms in regions such as North America and Europe

Key Players in this Rubber Molding market are –



Continental AG , Dana Holding Corporation , Federal-Mogul Corporation , Hutchinson SA , Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. , Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. , Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd. , AB SKF , Freudenberg and Co. Kg , Trelleborg AB , NOK Corporation , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

By Material

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) , Natural Rubber (NR) , Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) , , , , , ,

By Components & Sub-Components

Rings, Weather-strips, Gaskets, Seals, Hoses, , , ,

By Vehicle Type

Passenger car, LCV, HCV, , , , , ,

