Rubber Antioxidant Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Rubber Antioxidant Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Rubber Antioxidant Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Rubber antioxidant is a kind of additive which is added during the production to prevent rubber aging. The common rubber antioxidants are aromatic amine, which are mainly used in tires, belts, hoses, cables, etc.

China is the dominate producer of rubber antioxidant, the production was 346 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 56.58% of the total amount. Besides that, China also is the largest consumer, with the sales volume of 310.8 K MT in 2016, occupied about 50.83% market share. And in the following years, China is expected to maintain the leading status.

The industry concentration of rubber antioxidant is relatively high. Eastman, Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Agrofert(Duslo) once monopolized the industry, occupied almost 80% of the market share. While with the rubber industry shift to the east, Chinese rubber additives manufacturers seize the opportunity and realize the rapid development. In 2016, the above international companies only occupied about 29.95% market share. Leading players in China are Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology, Xian Yu-Chem, Kemai Chemical, Sunsine. Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 20.96% in 2016.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of rubber antioxidant was lower year by year from 2736 $/MT in 2012 to 2451 $/MT in 2016. In 2017, with the higher price of raw materials and increasingly stricter environmental protection requirements, the price of rubber antioxidant has a certain level of rising.

Global Rubber Antioxidant market size will increase to 2080 Million US$ by 2025, from 1640 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rubber Antioxidant.

This report researches the worldwide Rubber Antioxidant market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Rubber Antioxidant breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Eastman

Kumho Petrochemical

Lanxess

Agrofert(Duslo)

NOCIL

OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL

GENERAL QUIMICA

Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology

Xian Yu-Chem

Kemai Chemical

Sunsine

NCIC

Shandong Ekesen Chemical

Rubber Antioxidant Breakdown Data by Type

PPDs

RD (TMQ)

Others

Rubber Antioxidant Breakdown Data by Application

Tires

Automotive Rubber Products

Others

Rubber Antioxidant Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Rubber Antioxidant Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Rubber Antioxidant Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rubber Antioxidant Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rubber Antioxidant Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PPDs

1.4.3 RD (TMQ)

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rubber Antioxidant Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Tires

1.5.3 Automotive Rubber Products

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rubber Antioxidant Production

2.1.1 Global Rubber Antioxidant Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Rubber Antioxidant Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Rubber Antioxidant Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Rubber Antioxidant Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Rubber Antioxidant Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Rubber Antioxidant Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Eastman

8.1.1 Eastman Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rubber Antioxidant

8.1.4 Rubber Antioxidant Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Kumho Petrochemical

8.2.1 Kumho Petrochemical Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rubber Antioxidant

8.2.4 Rubber Antioxidant Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Lanxess

8.3.1 Lanxess Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rubber Antioxidant

8.3.4 Rubber Antioxidant Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Agrofert(Duslo)

8.4.1 Agrofert(Duslo) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rubber Antioxidant

8.4.4 Rubber Antioxidant Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 NOCIL

8.5.1 NOCIL Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rubber Antioxidant

8.5.4 Rubber Antioxidant Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL

8.6.1 OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rubber Antioxidant

8.6.4 Rubber Antioxidant Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 GENERAL QUIMICA

8.7.1 GENERAL QUIMICA Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rubber Antioxidant

8.7.4 Rubber Antioxidant Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology

8.8.1 Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rubber Antioxidant

8.8.4 Rubber Antioxidant Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Xian Yu-Chem

8.9.1 Xian Yu-Chem Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rubber Antioxidant

8.9.4 Rubber Antioxidant Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Kemai Chemical

8.10.1 Kemai Chemical Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rubber Antioxidant

8.10.4 Rubber Antioxidant Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Sunsine

8.12 NCIC

8.13 Shandong Ekesen Chemical

