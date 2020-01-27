Rubber Anti-tack Agents Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2022

Rubber additives are chemicals used for the processing of rubber polymers. They enhance the structural and mechanical properties of raw rubber polymer and improve the overall performance and quality of rubber and related products. They are mainly used for manufacturing tires. The increase in the demand for automobiles has accelerated the consumption of rubber additives. Various types of rubber additives available in the market are: Anti-degradants, Accelerators, Adhesion promoters, Chemical blowing agents, and Antiozonants.

The analysts forecast the global rubber anti-tack agents market to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rubber anti-tack agents market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Rubber Anti-tack Agents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ERRO-PLAST

• Hallstar

• Kettlitz-Chemie

• SASCO Chemical Group

• Schill + Seilacher “Struktol”

Other prominent vendors

• Blachford

• Chemtech India

• Global Lubriutama and Global Fine Chemicals

• Lion Corporation

• MYOSI INTERNATIONAL

• Ocean Chemical Industry

• Polmann

• Polymer Solutions Group

• PUKHRAJ ZINCOLET

Market driver

• Growing automotive sector in APAC

Market challenge

• Harmful effects of rubber anti-tack agents

Market trend

• Growing demand for styrene butadiene rubber (SBR)

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Stearates– Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Fatty acid esters – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Fatty acid amides – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Soaps – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Other products – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• FERRO-PLAST

• Hallstar

• Kettlitz-Chemie

• SASCO Chemical Group

• Schill + Seilacher “Struktol”

……..CONTINUED

