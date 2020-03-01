RRB ALP CBT 3 2019 Exam Postponed in Odisha Due to Cyclone FANI

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the RRB ALP CBT 3 2019 Exam in Odisha due to Cyclone Fani . The RRB ALP CBT 3 2019 Exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 10, 2019, will be remaining as per schedule in the other part of the country. The exam is schedule in three sessions on the various exam centers.The new dates for the RRB ALP CBT 3 2019 Exam for the Odisha students will be announced by the RRB soon.

For other regions of India, RRB exam will be held on scheduled date ie., 10th May 2019. The mode of examination needs to be familiar to the sitting candidates, which acts as a stepping stone for them to accomplish this stage. There are 5 test batteries and all questions framed are multiple choice questions. Each question carries 1 mark and negative marking is prohibited for this psychometric test. The candidate is required to achieve a score of 42 in each test battery, which include:

Memory Test

Questions based on following directions

Depth perception test

Questions based on power of observation

Questions based on perceptual speed

In order to systematically prepare for RRB ALP 2019 CBAT, sample papers are indeed a fundamental source. At pendulumedu.com, candidates can conveniently gain access to sample questions and mock tests associated to different segments of RRB ALP 2019 psychometric test. There are designated question maps along with essential instructions which prove useful for the candidates to actually practice under a time-based format. In addition, applicants are also granted the facility to go through blogs and discussion forums so as to settle queries and concerns related to the sample papers. Furthermore, the customer support team is actively available to enlighten candidates about the benefits of RRB ALP 2019 CBAT test papers.

