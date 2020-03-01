RRB ALP 2019 Examination- Psychometry Exam Assistance to Exhilarate Good Scores

New Delhi, India, May 7, 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board had issued notification for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2018-2019 recruitment in February 2018. This particular examination follows an extended process which is carried out in 5 phases i.e. Computer Based objective tests- CBT-1 & CBT-2, Computer based Aptitude Test (CBAT or psychometric test), document verification & medical examination. RRB ALP CBT-1 & CBT-2 tests have already been conducted and the results for CBT-2 were announced on April 6, 2019. Following the merit list & cut off categorized by the RRB, nominated students will now appear for the third phase of examinations, that is, psychometric test (RRB ALP CBAT) to be held on 10th May, 2019.

Preparation for psychometric test turns out to be imperative since it contains questions that are aimed to analyze the overall competence of the candidate based on their aptitude, decision making, perception and memory. If the candidate is able to successfully surpass the psychometric test, he/she will be ranked eligible for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot.

Applicants preparing for RRB ALP Psychometric test need to confine their focus on 5 test batteries. Each of these batteries consist problems including questions associated to memory, questions associated to depth perception, questions associated to directional abilities, questions associated to observational powers and questions associated speed perception abilities. In order to qualifying this test, a minimum score of 42 is necessary. Once the candidate achieves this milestone, he/she would be certainly called for document verification followed by a medical examination.

It is crucial to remember the Psychometric test does not follow any specified syllabus. Hence, it requires attentive training over certain facets such as:

Timely Practice.

Attempting multiple questions.

Concept learning from e-sources.

Time management.

Reference books.

Patience and perseverance is the key to clear this psychometric test.

