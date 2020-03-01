RRB ALP 2019 CBAT- Psychometry Sample Test Papers & Mock Test Practice to Heighten Success Rate

The Railway Recruitment Board launched a notification for ALP (Assistant Locomotive Pilot) recruitment in February 2018 on its official website. With the enrollment process held in five different phases, the CBT-1 for RRB ALP examination 2018-19 was organized between 9th August, 2018 and 31st August, 2018. The second phase, that is, RRB ALP 2019 CBT-2 was conducted on 21st, 22nd & 23rd January, 2019, and results have already been announced. Looking forward to the next stage, shortlisted candidates will now have to prepare for RRB ALP 2019 Computer Based Aptitude test (CBAT) or Psychometric test which is scheduled to be held on 10th May, 2019.

The mode of examination needs to be familiar to the sitting candidates, which acts as a stepping stone for them to accomplish this stage. There are 5 test batteries and all questions framed are multiple choice questions. Each question carries 1 mark and negative marking is prohibited for this psychometric test. The candidate is required to achieve a score of 42 in each test battery, which include:

Memory Test

Questions based on following directions

Depth perception test

Questions based on power of observation

Questions based on perceptual speed

In order to systematically prepare for RRB ALP 2019 CBAT, sample papers are indeed a fundamental source. At pendulumedu.com, candidates can conveniently gain access to sample questions and mock tests associated to different segments of RRB ALP 2019 psychometric test. There are designated question maps along with essential instructions which prove useful for the candidates to actually practice under a time-based format. In addition, applicants are also granted the facility to go through blogs and discussion forums so as to settle queries and concerns related to the sample papers. Furthermore, the customer support team is actively available to enlighten candidates about the benefits of RRB ALP 2019 CBAT test papers.