Rowing Oars Market Revenue and Value Chain 2018-2028

Rowing Oars Market Insights

The rise in the number of people joining rowing clubs is expected to increase the demand for rowing oars globally. The rowing oars market contains sweep oars and scull oars. Consumers purchase rowing oars depending on the type of the races. Proper rowing oars have light, but strong blades that are easy to lift out of water during return stroke. Most of the rowing oars have a long thin body with a thick paddle-like molding at the end. More extensive, thicker sweep oars are used for coxless and coxed rowing events.

The rise in the participation of rowing sports is aiding in the expansion of the market. In Europe and APEJ, participation in the rowing events are rising at a significant rate as countries from these regions lead in the overall World Rowing Cup standings. Manufacturers of rowing oars across the globe have started marketing the product, which will eventually lead to an increase in the sales of rowing oars. The rowing oars market across the globe is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Rowing Oars Market Dynamics

Globalization is one of the primary factors driving the rowing oars market. Alternate factors driving the rowing oars market are various international and national games, tournaments conducted by different adventure sports clubs such as Redbull and Miami rowing club, among others. Olympics is an essential driving factor for the rowing oars market, with 547 athletes from 77 countries having participated in the rowing competitions during the event in 2016. As many as 150 countries have rowing federations across six continents, which proves the popularity of the sport in the world. In a bid to promote the sport, associations and sponsors have started expanding more watersports centers and clubs across the globe, especially, in countries with large populations, such as India and China. Thus, manufacturers of rowing oars around the globe are successfully capitalizing on these opportunities.

Factors restraining the growth of the rowing oars market include lack of awareness about rowing sport in the low economic regions due to improper distribution channel and lack of communication.

Regional Overview

North America and China are the largest manufacturers of rowing oars in the global market. USA, Australia and Europe have the maximum number of participants. Rowing oars manufacturers are mainly focusing on Asian countries and the Middle East for marketing their products and increasing the sales. Rowing oars market is currently experiencing the highest growth rate in the North American market and the region is simultaneously attaining a significant share in the market. It has been noticed that Europe and Asia Pacific are also displaying a considerable growth in the market.

Key Market Players

These companies are continuously introducing innovations in rowing oars market. Some of the manufacturers of rowing oars Dreissigacker Concept 2, Croker Oars, Durham Boat Company, Win-tech racing, Dreher Carbon oars, Canepa and Campi

