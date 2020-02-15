Rower Market: Projected to expand at a considerable pace in the near future due to increase in awareness regarding safe and healthy fitness programs

A rower, also known as indoor rower, is a machine used for cardio workouts. Rower machines engage several muscle groups of the body such as legs, arms, and back, and strengthen the heart and lungs. According to an article published by TRENDS in Sports Science, about 70% of muscles in the human body are used during rowing, making it an effective workout. A rowing machine replicates the action of watercraft rowing to help people exercise or train for rowing. Types of rowers include air or water rowers and magnetic rowers. Magnetic rowers are considered to be the best, as their magnetic resistance is low. Additionally, these rowers are equipped with pre-programmed workouts. Most modern form of rowing machines are also known as ergometers or ergs.

Rower Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global rower market is projected to expand at a considerable pace in the near future due to increase in awareness regarding safe and healthy fitness programs. Rowing machines provide full-body workout to individuals. These machines also helps in building endurance and muscular strength. Additionally, rower workouts engage the upper and lower body, thereby burning more calories than other cardio workouts. Workouts with rowing machines improve blood circulation in the entire body thereby eliminating many cardiovascular diseases.

Furthermore, these machines are ideal for individuals with joint problems. Rowing is a seated position workout. This removes the body weight from the knees and hips and distributes it to the seats, taking pressure off of the joints. However, rowing machines consume more floor space as compared to other workout machines, hence these are less popular in gyms. Moreover, rowing machines can cause back pain and injuries if used without proper training and guidance.

Exclusive Brochure of Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51966

Additionally, some water and air rowers are noisy. These factors are likely to restraint the rower market during the forecast period. However, increasing its popularity and awareness in the untapped market through promotion, leasing options etc.is one of the key opportunity for the growth of rower market. Indoor rowing represents a vast opportunity for gym and fitness studio operators to tap into the latent demand that exists for the sport.

Boutique rowing studios is the latest trend in the global rower market. Workouts using rowing machines are usually not paid attention as these consumes more floor space compared to other workout machines. Hence, Nordic developed the RW900, which can be folded when not in use, thus consumption less floor space. Additionally, the company has added magnetic resistance system in its flywheel mechanism, which allows the machine to operate quietly and smoothly.

Request For Table Of Content https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=51966

Rower Market – Segmentation

The global rower market can be segmented based on product type, end-use, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the global rower market can be divided into air rowers, magnetic rowers, hydraulic rowers, and water rowers. Based on end-use, the rower market can be bifurcated into residential and commercial. In terms of distribution channel, the rower market can be segregated into online and offline. The online segment can be sub-segmented into e-commerce websites and company websites, while the offline segment can be further split into specialty stores and large retail formats. Based on region, the global rower market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Rower Market – Key Players Major players operating in the global rower market include Concept2 Inc. (the U.S.), Water Rower Machine (the U.S.), First Degree Fitness (the U.S.), Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (the U.S.), HealthCare International (the U.S.), Bodycraft (the U.S.), Kettler Rowing Machines (the U.S.), Stamina Products, Inc. (the U.S.), and Sunny Health & Fitness (the U.S.). These players competes with each other with respect to product design and technological advancements to gain a competitive edge in the market.