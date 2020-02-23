Round Sofas Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

The global Round Sofas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Round Sofas market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Round Sofas in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Round Sofas in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Round Sofas market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Round Sofas market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Alpa Salotti

AR.T.EX SAS

arketipo

BoConcept

CasaDesùs

CTS SALOTTI

Doimo Salotti

Doimo Sofas

Domingolotti

Ekornes

Ewald Schillig GmbH & Co. KG

Formenti

Gurian

Gyform

Himolla Polstermöbel

LONGHI S.p.a.

Luonto furniture

Marinelli

Molinari Design

Nieri

Market size by Product

Fabric

Leather

Other

Market size by End User

Residential

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Round Sofas market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Round Sofas market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Round Sofas companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Round Sofas submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Round Sofas Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Round Sofas Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Fabric

1.4.3 Leather

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Round Sofas Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Round Sofas Market Size

2.1.1 Global Round Sofas Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Round Sofas Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Round Sofas Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Round Sofas Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Round Sofas Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Round Sofas Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Round Sofas Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Round Sofas Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Round Sofas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Round Sofas Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Round Sofas Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Round Sofas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Round Sofas Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Round Sofas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Round Sofas Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Round Sofas Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Round Sofas Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alpa Salotti

11.1.1 Alpa Salotti Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Alpa Salotti Round Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Alpa Salotti Round Sofas Products Offered

11.1.5 Alpa Salotti Recent Development

11.2 AR.T.EX SAS

11.2.1 AR.T.EX SAS Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 AR.T.EX SAS Round Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 AR.T.EX SAS Round Sofas Products Offered

11.2.5 AR.T.EX SAS Recent Development

11.3 arketipo

11.3.1 arketipo Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 arketipo Round Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 arketipo Round Sofas Products Offered

11.3.5 arketipo Recent Development

11.4 BoConcept

11.4.1 BoConcept Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 BoConcept Round Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 BoConcept Round Sofas Products Offered

11.4.5 BoConcept Recent Development

11.5 CasaDesùs

11.5.1 CasaDesùs Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 CasaDesùs Round Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 CasaDesùs Round Sofas Products Offered

11.5.5 CasaDesùs Recent Development

11.6 CTS SALOTTI

11.6.1 CTS SALOTTI Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 CTS SALOTTI Round Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 CTS SALOTTI Round Sofas Products Offered

11.6.5 CTS SALOTTI Recent Development

11.7 Doimo Salotti

11.7.1 Doimo Salotti Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Doimo Salotti Round Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Doimo Salotti Round Sofas Products Offered

11.7.5 Doimo Salotti Recent Development

11.8 Doimo Sofas

11.8.1 Doimo Sofas Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Doimo Sofas Round Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Doimo Sofas Round Sofas Products Offered

11.8.5 Doimo Sofas Recent Development

……Continued

