Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Rough terrain lift truck (RTLT) are powered industrial trucks designed to lift and transfer material over short distances. These trucks are equipped to run on unpaved and rough surfaces and are suitable for construction sites or military applications.

The analysts forecast the Global rough terrain lift truck (RTLT) market to grow at a CAGR of 2.14% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the rough terrain lift truck (RTLT) market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of RTLTs such as masted RTLTs and telescopic RTLTs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global rough terrain lift truck (RTLT) market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AUSA

• CNH Industrial

• HARLO

• J C Bamford Excavators

• Liftking Manufacturing

• Vmax International Group

Market driver

• Increased government spending on infrastructure

Market challenge

• Increasing environmental rental

Market trend

• Rising adoption of telematics

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

