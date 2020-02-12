Rotary Slasher Market – Current Trends, Opportunities, Value Chain and Stakeholder Analysis

Rotary slasher can be defined as self-powered, self-propelled equipment or machinery specially designed for use in cutting unwanted grass, but can be utilized in other applications as well, such as agriculture, slashing pasture topping and shrubs, maintaining grasslands, road verges, lawn, etc. Rotary slasher consists of reversible steel blades for cutting wild shrubs, grass, sugar cane, weeds, stacks, etc. it is joined through jigs and fixtures & dies to ensure joining accuracy as well as interchangeability. It has rugged frame and heavy duty gear boxes which can withstand rough and tough wild grasses, anchored bushes, and straws. Vendors are focusing on introduction of innovative rotary slasher in the market by employing latest technologies in manufacturing of the product.

Such advanced products are required in agriculture, road construction, and for general construction applications. The new-generation rotary slashers are designed to cater to the practical working surroundings and needs of application sites. Rotary slashers are robust enough to survive small bushes and tall weeds, yet giving adequate fine cut on turf areas mounted with permissive front and rear rollers. Various types of rotary slashers are available in the market; however, choosing the right type of rotary slasher depends on its end-use. Key parameters for selecting rotary slasher include material, complexity of the project, quality, cost, safety, and time.

The global rotary slasher market is expected to expand at a notable growth rate in the near future. Rise in infrastructural development around the world and increasing adoption of technology-driven equipment in agriculture are the keys factor anticipated to drive the growth of the rotary slasher market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing need for food is likely to spur agricultural cultivation, boosting the demand for agricultural equipment such as rotary slasher. In many countries, governments provide financial assistance to farmers for purchasing of agricultural equipment, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global rotary slasher market.

Moreover, rise in the trend of green roofs and landscaping is projected to generate considerable demand for rotary slashers across the world. Several residences and corporate parks are opting for greener spaces within urban areas, which is another key driver of the rotary slasher market. However, high initial capital investment and use of superior quality and expensive materials in the manufacturing of rotary slasher which adds to the price of the product are likely to restrain the growth of the rotary slasher market during the forecast period.

The global rotary slasher market can be segmented based on cutting width, power, end-user, and region. Based on cutting width, the market can be segregated into 1200 mm–1400 mm, 1400 mm–1600 mm, 1600 mm–1800 mm, 1800 mm–2000 mm, and 2000 mm and above. In terms of power, the global rotary slasher market can be classified into 20-40 HP, 40-60 HP, 60-80 HP, 80-100 HP, and 100 HP and above. On the basis of end-user, the market has been split into farms, gardens, residential lawns, and others. In terms of region, the global rotary slasher market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is projected to hold a prominent share of the global market by the end of the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global rotary slasher market include Swan Agro, Wessex International, Foster Sales Company Ltd, Fieldmaster, Green Planet Machines Pvt. Ltd, Gason Pty Ltd, Land Pride, SILVAN AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD., Turfmaster, Alamo Group Inc., Falcon Equipment, Agricom Africa Limited, FIELDQUIP PTY LTD, EMDEK Sdn. Bhd., and Schulte Industries Ltd.