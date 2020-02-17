Rotary Evaporator-Global Market Size will reach US$ 260 million till 2024 released by MarketResearchNest.com

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Rotary Evaporator Market Growth 2019-2024” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Rotary Evaporator market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Rotary Evaporator market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

A rotary evaporator is a specially designed instrument for the evaporation of solvent (single-stage or straight distillation) under vacuum. The evaporator consists of a heating bath with a rotating flask, in which the liquid is distributed as a thin film over the hot wall surfaces and can evaporate easily. The evaporation rate is regulated by the heating bath temperature, the size of flask, the pressure of distillation and the speed of rotation.

The Rotary Evaporator consumption volume was 94587 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 99722 Units in 2017 and 125084 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.64% from 2017 to 2022. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (28.85%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and North America.

At present, the manufactures of Rotary Evaporator are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Japan. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 32.66% production in 2016. The following areas are China and North America. The global leading players in this market are BUCHI, IKA, Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd, Heidolph Instruments and KNF NEUBERGER, etc.

The Rotary Evaporator are mainly used by Food and Pharmaceutical, Petroleum and Chemical. The dominant type of Rotary Evaporator is Small Rotary Evaporator, which maximum flask volume is below 5L.

According to this study, over the next five years the Rotary Evaporator market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 260 million by 2024, from US$ 210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rotary Evaporator business, shared in Chapter 3.

Large Rotary Evaporator, Medium Rotary Evaporator, Small Rotary Evaporator.

Food and Pharmaceutical, Petroleum and Chemical, Others.

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

BUCHI, IKA, Yamato Scientific, Heidolph Instruments, KNF NEUBERGER, Tokyo Rikakikai, Shanghai Yarong, Asahi Glassplant Inc., Stuart Equipment, ANPEL, SENCO, Steroglass, Auxilab, Jisico, LabTech, Yu Hua Instrument.

To study and analyze the global Rotary Evaporator consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Rotary Evaporator market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rotary Evaporator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rotary Evaporator with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rotary Evaporator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

