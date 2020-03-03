Rose Wine Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth during the forecast Period, 2017-2022

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the rose wine market sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Rose Wine Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2017 to 2022 | Key Players are Pernod Ricard SA, Bodegas Muga, Angove Family Winemakers, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the rose wine market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

The global recession had dampened the market for expensive yet desirable beverages such as rosé wine, but the recent few years have brought about a slow if steady recovery. A rising disposable income in emerging markets such as China and India is making these nations far more receptive to products such as rosé wine as they have begun to show a preference for premium brands. Social media and influential celebrities have also played a major role as trendsetting icons and all these factors contribute to a bright future ahead for the global rosé wine market.

Rosé is a form of wine that includes some color from grape skin, but not an adequate amount to be classified under red wines. Rosé wine can range in color from a vivid purple to a pale orange, depending on the winemaking technique deployed. The three major ways to produce rosé wine are saignée, blending, and skin contact and it can be sparkling, semi-sparkling, or even still wine. Rosé wine can be derived from a wide variety of grapes grown across the world, making the Rosé wine market truly global in nature.

The pinot noir segment represents almost a third of the revenue share in the rose wine market by product type and it is expected to be worth more than US$ 935 million by the end of the forecast period. Companies could target Europe as the region has a long-standing heritage in winemaking, coupled with an affluent population that is well-aware of the taste, texture, and nuances of different types of products available in the rose wines market. Along with Europe, Latin America can be a focus region for key stakeholders in the rose wine market as the region is on track to record the highest CAGR.

The modern trade segment is twice the size of grocery stores in the rose wine market and companies are advised to take this into account while planning their distribution strategies. Even though Europe dominates the trade segment by a considerable margin, companies could target either Latin America or the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region as an increasing focus on retail infrastructure in these fast-growing regions will benefit the rose wine market. In addition to this, both Latin America and APEJ are poised to record a CAGR greater than 3% from 2017-2022 and they are the only two regions expected to do so.

The e-commerce boom has touched every segment of the retail industry and this includes the rose wine market. The e-commerce segment of the rose wine market is forecast to be worth approx. US$ 261 million in Europe alone by end 2022, making it a sector too large to ignore.

Competition Tracking

The FactMR report has profiled the prominent companies’ active in the rose wine market which include Pernod Ricard SA, Bodegas Muga, Trinchero Family Estates, Service Distributing, Treasury Wine Estates Limited, Crimson Wine Group, Accolade Wines Holdings Australia Pty Ltd., Ferngrove Vineyards Limited, Wine Insights Pty Ltd., and Angove Family Winemakers.

