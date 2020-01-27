Rooftop Solar PV Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Rooftop Solar PV Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Rooftop Solar PV Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Rooftop Solar PV Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Rooftop Solar PV market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Trina Solar Limited

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited

Canadian Solar Inc

Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd.

SolarWorld AG

SunPower Corporation

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited (SFCE)

Hanwha Q CELLS Co Ltd

JA Solar Holdings, Co., Ltd.

Vivint Solar, Inc.

SolarCity Corporation

Sungevity

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Rooftop Solar PV in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Low Rooftop Solar PV

Medium Rooftop Solar PV

Large Rooftop Solar PV

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Table of Contents

Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Research Report 2018

1 Rooftop Solar PV Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rooftop Solar PV

1.2 Rooftop Solar PV Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Rooftop Solar PV Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar PV Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Low Rooftop Solar PV

1.2.4 Medium Rooftop Solar PV

1.2.5 Large Rooftop Solar PV

1.3 Global Rooftop Solar PV Segment by Application

1.3.1 Rooftop Solar PV Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Rooftop Solar PV Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Rooftop Solar PV (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Rooftop Solar PV Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

….

7 Global Rooftop Solar PV Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Trina Solar Limited

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Rooftop Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Trina Solar Limited Rooftop Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Rooftop Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited Rooftop Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Canadian Solar Inc

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Rooftop Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Canadian Solar Inc Rooftop Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Rooftop Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd. Rooftop Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 SolarWorld AG

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Rooftop Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 SolarWorld AG Rooftop Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 SunPower Corporation

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Rooftop Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 SunPower Corporation Rooftop Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited (SFCE)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Rooftop Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited (SFCE) Rooftop Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Hanwha Q CELLS Co Ltd

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Rooftop Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Hanwha Q CELLS Co Ltd Rooftop Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 JA Solar Holdings, Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Rooftop Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 JA Solar Holdings, Co., Ltd. Rooftop Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Vivint Solar, Inc.

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Rooftop Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Vivint Solar, Inc. Rooftop Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 SolarCity Corporation

7.12 Sungevity

