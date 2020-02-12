Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market 2025: Know More About Changing Market Rapidity with CAGR Forecast” to its huge collection of research reports.

A rooftop photovoltaic power station, or rooftop PV system, is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure.

The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market Revenue was 9.2 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 16.2 Billion US$ in 2025, to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.In terms of value, the Crystalline Silicon solar photovoltaic segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 16.3% during the analysis period. The market Revenue is 8.6 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 15.3 Billion US$ in 2025.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1945933

The Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market was valued at 9220 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 16200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV).

This report presents the worldwide Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-rooftop-solar-photovoltaic-pv-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html/toc

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Jinko Solar

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

JA Solar

Hanwha

First Solar

Yingli

SunPower

Sharp

Solarworld

Eging PV

Risen

Kyocera Solar

GCL

Longi Solar

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Breakdown Data by Type

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Breakdown Data by Application

Non-residential

Residential

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1945933

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me @ https://latestmarketnews1.blogspot.com