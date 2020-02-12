Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market 2025: Know More About Changing Market Rapidity with CAGR Forecast” to its huge collection of research reports.
A rooftop photovoltaic power station, or rooftop PV system, is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure.
The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market Revenue was 9.2 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 16.2 Billion US$ in 2025, to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.In terms of value, the Crystalline Silicon solar photovoltaic segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 16.3% during the analysis period. The market Revenue is 8.6 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 15.3 Billion US$ in 2025.
The Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market was valued at 9220 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 16200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV).
This report presents the worldwide Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Jinko Solar
Trina Solar
Canadian Solar
JA Solar
Hanwha
First Solar
Yingli
SunPower
Sharp
Solarworld
Eging PV
Risen
Kyocera Solar
GCL
Longi Solar
Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Breakdown Data by Type
Crystalline Silicon
Thin Film
Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Breakdown Data by Application
Non-residential
Residential
Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
