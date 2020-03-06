Rooftop Solar Panel Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Global Rooftop Solar Panel Industry

The rooftop solar panel market is rapidly growing and is showing promising growth opportunities during forecast period majorly due to the increasing energy demand across the globe. It is witnessing positive growth owing to the reduction in the price of the rooftop solar panel. Furthermore, awareness among people and government incentives are boosting the demand for rooftop solar panel across the globe. The growth of rooftop photovoltaics is tremendously dynamic and varies strongly by country. In 2016, the cumulative photovoltaic capacity increased by 71 gigawatts (GW) and reached at least 291 GW. The top installers of 2016 were China, the US, and India. Apart from this, favorable initiatives by the European and North American government to support the growth of rooftop solar panel market globally establish a strong platform for the rooftop solar panel market.

There are some constraints in the growth of the market such as lack of proper energy storage and energy transportation facility and the high cost of installation. Emerging market such as India and China are creating enormous opportunity for the market which will significantly contribute to the growth of the market in near future. In addition, no entry barrier for new entrants and advancement in technology are some opportunity for the global rooftop solar panel market. The report includes detailed market overview, analyst insights, market determinants, market segmentation, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market insights, solar panel market analysis and company profiling.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is leading the rooftop solar panel market followed by North America and Europe majorly due to the rising environmental concern such as global warming and reduction in the rooftop solar panel costs in the region. Governments of the China and India have been highly supportive for installation of the rooftop solar panel, creating an encouraging regulatory environment for companies in the APAC market. Additionally, Europe region is showing significant growth in rooftop solar panel market.

The key players in the global rooftop solar panel market include Canadian Solar, China sunergy, DelSolar, Evergreen Solar, First Solar, Hanwha SolarOne, JA Solar, Jinko solar, Juwi AG, Kyocera, and so on. These market players are adopting various strategies such as merger & acquisition, collaboration & Partnership, and product launch to stay competitive in the market. For Instance, in 2017, SharpSolar entered into an agreement with Impact solar limited to construct a roof-top solar system for Big C*1, one of Thailand’s hypermarket retailers.

Global rooftop solar panel market is segmented on the basis of type, end-users, and regional outlook. On the basis of type, the rooftop solar panel market is segmented into monocrystalline PV module, polycrystalline PV module, and thin-film PV module. On the basis of end-user, the rooftop solar panel market is segmented into household and corporate.

Research methodology

The market study of the global rooftop solar panel market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

• An authentic database such as the International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA), Solar Energy International and so on.

• Company websites and their product/ services catalog.

The report is intended for private companies and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on market size, growth opportunity in the market, product types. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

1. Global rooftop solar panel market research and analysis, by type

2. Global rooftop solar panel market research and analysis, by end-user

3. Global rooftop solar panel market research and analysis, by region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of the global rooftop solar panel market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global rooftop solar panel market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global rooftop solar panel market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Type

1.2.2. By End-User

1.2.3. By Geography

1.2.4. By Stakeholders

1.2.5. Exceptions

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Definition

2.2. Analyst Insights & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Regulation

2.3.1.1. United States

2.3.1.2. European Union

2.3.1.3. China

2.3.1.4. India

2.3.1.5. Japan

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.1.1. Growing Environmental Concern

3.1.2. Reduction in the Price of Rooftop Solar Panel

3.1.3. Increasing Energy Demand Across the Globe

3.1.4. Awareness Among People Towards Cost Effective Renewable Energy Source

3.1.5. Government Incentives for Domestic Solar Rooftops

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. Lack of Proper Energy Storage and Energy Transportation Facility

3.2.2. High Installation Cost

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Emerging Market Such as India and China Are Most Opportunity Markets

3.3.2. No Entry Barrier for New Entrants

3.3.3. Advancement in Technology in the solar power industry

4. Parent Market analysis: Solar Panel Market

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Rooftop Solar Panel Market by Types

5.1.1. Monocrystalline Silicon Rooftop Solar Panel

5.1.2. Polycrystalline Silicon Rooftop Solar Panel

5.1.3. Thin-Film Rooftop Solar Panel

5.1.3.1. Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

5.1.3.2. Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)

5.1.3.3. Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIS/CIGS)

5.1.4. Other Solar Panel

5.2. Rooftop Solar Panel Market by End-User

5.2.1. Household Sector

5.2.2. Corporate Sector

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Strategies

6.2. Key Company Analysis

7. Regional Analysis

7.1. North America

7.1.1. United States

7.1.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. UK

7.2.2. Germany

7.2.3. Spain

7.2.4. France

7.2.5. Italy

7.2.6. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. India

7.3.2. China

7.3.3. Japan

7.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Rest of the World

Continued….

