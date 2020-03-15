Roofing Estimating Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Roofing Estimating Software Market 2019-2025

Report Summary

The only software for commercial roofing companies that provides an end-to-end automated solution for both takeoff and estimating, in a roofing software program. Roofing is measured in squares. To figure out your roof’s area, a simple geometry can be used. The key is to be as accurate as possible since falling short, or an overage could mean thousands of dollars when planning your roofing budget.

This report focuses on the global Roofing Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Market segment by Type

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Features

Complete all-in-one roofing takeoff and cost-estimating software solution

Ability to measure tapered insulation and standing seam metal roofing

Calculations for fastener lengths

Customized pricing for local trade rates for accurate roofing bids

Complex calculations for materials and labor costs in real time

Standing Seam Metal Roofing Module

Tapered Insulation Roofing Module

Key Manufacturers

Tenderfield

Oracle

Buildertrend

PlanSwift

STACK Estimating

UDA Technologies

Contractor Workzone

Raken

On Center Software

Sage

