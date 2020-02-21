ROOFING ADHESIVES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS, TREND, SIZE, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Roofing Adhesives Market 2018 Top Manufacturers, Production , Growth and Future Demand Forecast to 2025 ”.

Global Roofing Adhesives Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Roofing Adhesives Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 101 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

This report studies the global Roofing Adhesives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Roofing Adhesives market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Roofing adhesives are substances used to bind the roof surfaces, thereby providing strength to the building structure.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value and volume, between 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the global roofing adhesives market and this growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand of residential, commercial, and infrastructural activities in the emerging countries, such as Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Vietnam. This is driving the roofing adhesives market in the region.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Dow Chemical

Arkema

Henkel

Sika

Apollo

Carlisle Construction Materials

Dove Technology

Firestone

GAF

Henry

Huntsman International

IKO Roofing

Innovative Chemical Products Group

Johns Manville

Karnak Corp

OMG Roofing Products

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Silicone

Acrylic

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Non-Residential

Key Stakeholders

Roofing Adhesives Manufacturers

Roofing Adhesives Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Roofing Adhesives Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Roofing Adhesives Market Research Report 2018

1 Roofing Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Roofing Adhesives

1.2 Roofing Adhesives Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Epoxy

1.2.5 Silicone

1.2.6 Acrylic

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Roofing Adhesives Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.4 Global Roofing Adhesives Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 24 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Roofing Adhesives (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……………

7 Global Roofing Adhesives Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BASF Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Dow Chemical

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Dow Chemical Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Arkema

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Arkema Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Henkel

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Henkel Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Sika

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Sika Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Apollo

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Apollo Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Carlisle Construction Materials

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Carlisle Construction Materials Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Dove Technology

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Dove Technology Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

……..CONTINUED

