ROOFING ADHESIVES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS, TREND, SIZE, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

Global Roofing Adhesives Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Roofing Adhesives Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 101 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
This report studies the global Roofing Adhesives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Roofing Adhesives market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Roofing adhesives are substances used to bind the roof surfaces, thereby providing strength to the building structure.
The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value and volume, between 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the global roofing adhesives market and this growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand of residential, commercial, and infrastructural activities in the emerging countries, such as Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Vietnam. This is driving the roofing adhesives market in the region.
Request free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2803050-global-roofing-adhesives-market-research-report-2018
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BASF
Dow Chemical
Arkema
Henkel
Sika
Apollo
Carlisle Construction Materials
Dove Technology
Firestone
GAF
Henry
Huntsman International
IKO Roofing
Innovative Chemical Products Group
Johns Manville
Karnak Corp
OMG Roofing Products
Royal Adhesives & Sealants
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Silicone
Acrylic
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential
Non-Residential
Key Stakeholders
Roofing Adhesives Manufacturers
Roofing Adhesives Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Roofing Adhesives Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2803050-global-roofing-adhesives-market-research-report-2018
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Roofing Adhesives Market Research Report 2018
1 Roofing Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Roofing Adhesives
1.2 Roofing Adhesives Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Epoxy
1.2.5 Silicone
1.2.6 Acrylic
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Roofing Adhesives Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-Residential
1.4 Global Roofing Adhesives Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 24 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Roofing Adhesives (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……………
7 Global Roofing Adhesives Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BASF
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BASF Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Dow Chemical
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Dow Chemical Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Arkema
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Arkema Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Henkel
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Henkel Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Sika
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Sika Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Apollo
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Apollo Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Carlisle Construction Materials
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Carlisle Construction Materials Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Dove Technology
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Dove Technology Roofing Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com