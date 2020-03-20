Roof Coatings Global Market Trends, Business Growth Plan, Industry Development Strategy, Future Prospects, Share, Size and Opportunity Assessment by 2023

Roof Coatings Market Overview:

Roof Coatings Market may expand at a CAGR of nearly 5% to register over USD 200 Mn by the end of 2023.

Roof Coatings Market Key Players:

BASF SE,

Sika AG,

Evonik Industries AG,

PPG Industries,

Akzo Nobel N.V,

3M,

Bayer,

Asian Paints Limited,

Berger Paints,

Nippon Paint Company,

Valspar Corporation,

Hempel,

among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global Roof coating market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

For A Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1641

Roof Coatings Market Segmentation:

The roof coating market is segmented into five key dynamics for the convenience of the report,

By Types:

Bituminous, Elastomeric, Acrylic, Silicone, and Epoxy among others.

By Substrates:

Metal, Concrete, Asphalt, Plastic, and Membrane among others.

By Roof Types:

Flat, Low-Steeped, and Steep among others.

By Applications:

Residential, and Non-Residential among others.

By Regions:

North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World (ROW).

Roof Coatings Market Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the global roof coatings market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe respectively. The burgeoning construction industry in some of the APAC countries such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia drive the regional market growth.

The North American region has acquired the next largest market share in the global roof coatings market. The US backed by the increasing product demand in reconstruction applications accounts for the major contributor to the growth of this regional market.

The European region is emerging as a lucrative market for roof coatings, witnessing huge accruals. The increasing construction projects backed by the resurging economy in the region is contributing to the market growth significantly, augmenting the demand for the product. Countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands heading with their growing roof coatings market account for the key contributors of the market growth.

Roof Coatings Market Table of Content to be Continue…….,

Complete List of Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/roof-coatings-market-1641

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]