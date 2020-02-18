Rolling Stock Traction Transformer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 2024

As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. In addition, in the world market of Rolling Stock Traction Transformer, supply has been in relative large in the past few years, with the main manufacturers as ABB, Siemens, Alstom etc.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from EU and China are the major leaders in the international market of Rolling Stock Traction Transformer. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

The worldwide market for Rolling Stock Traction Transformer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rolling Stock Traction Transformer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

Alstom

SIEMENS

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

SETRANS HOLDING

JST-transformers

Emco

CSR

CNR

Keda Electric Machinery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Core Type Traction Transformer

Shell Type Traction Transformer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electric Locomotives

High Speed Trains

Electric Multiple Units (Emus)

Trams

