ROLLING LUGGAGE BAG MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST TO 2024

Rolling Luggage Bags are mainly classified into the following types: 4-wheel and 2-wheel. 4-wheel is the most widely used type which takes up about 88.2% of the total sales in 2018.
Rolling luggage bags have wide range of applications, such as check-in (height≤56cm) and cabin (height>56cm). And cabin (height>56cm) was the most widely used area which took up about 66.5% of the global total in 2018.
Asia Pacific is the largest region of Rolling Luggage Bags in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 30% the global market in 2018, while Europe and United States were about 21%, 19%.
According to this study, over the next five years the Rolling Luggage Bag market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17200 million by 2024, from US$ 12100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rolling Luggage Bag business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rolling Luggage Bag market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Rolling Luggage Bag value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
4-Wheel
2-Wheel
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Check-in (Height≤56cm)
Cabin (Height>56cm)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Samsonite
VIP Industries Limited
VF Corporation
Delsey
Briggs and Riley
Rimowa
LouisVuitton
Victorinox
Antler
Hideo Wakamatsu
MUJI
ACE
Olympia
Travelpro
Tommy Hilfiger
Fox Luggage
Skyway
Traveler’s Choice
Diplomat
EMINENT
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Rolling Luggage Bag consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Rolling Luggage Bag market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Rolling Luggage Bag manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Rolling Luggage Bag with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
