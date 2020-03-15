Roller Coaster Market – Global Industry Analysis,Size,Share,Strategies,Demand And Forecasts 2024

Description:-

Roller Coaster market, which is a type of amusement ride that employs a form of elevated railroad track designed with tight turns, steep slopes, and sometimes inversions People ride along the track in open cars, and the rides are often found in amusement parks and theme parks around the world. LaMarcus Adna Thompson obtained one of the first known patents for a roller coaster design in 1885, related to the Switchback Railway that opened a year earlier at Coney Island. The track in a coaster design does not necessarily have to be a complete circuit, as shuttle roller coasters demonstrate. Most roller coasters have multiple cars in which passengers sit and are restrained. Two or more cars hooked together are called a train. Some roller coasters, notably wild mouse roller coasters, run with single cars.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Roller Coaster in the global market, especially in China.

The market is mainly concentrated in such Vekoma Rides Manufacturing, Gerstlauer, Zamperla, which have long history and rich experience, there are few emerging enterprises, because the technical barriers of Roller Coasters are very high.

The worldwide market for Roller Coaster is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 4150 million US$ in 2024, from 3140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Roller Coaster in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bolliger & Mabillard

Fabbri Group

Gerstlauer

The Gravity Group

Great Coasters International

Intamin

Mack Rides

Rocky Mountain Construction

Vekoma Rides Manufacturing

Maurer

S&S Sansei

Zierer

Premier Rides

Zamperla

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wood Roller Coaster

Steel Roller Coaster

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Kiddle

Thrill

Family

Extreme

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Roller Coaster product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Roller Coaster, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Roller Coaster in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Roller Coaster competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Roller Coaster breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Roller Coaster Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wood Roller Coaster

1.2.2 Steel Roller Coaster

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Kiddle

1.3.2 Thrill

1.3.3 Family

1.3.4 Extreme

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bolliger & Mabillard

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Roller Coaster Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Bolliger & Mabillard Roller Coaster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Fabbri Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Roller Coaster Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Fabbri Group Roller Coaster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Gerstlauer

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Roller Coaster Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Gerstlauer Roller Coaster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 The Gravity Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Roller Coaster Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 The Gravity Group Roller Coaster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Great Coasters International

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Roller Coaster Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Great Coasters International Roller Coaster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Intamin

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Roller Coaster Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Intamin Roller Coaster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

