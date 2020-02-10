Robotic Total Stations 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.48% and Forecast to 2021

Robotic total stations provide control of instruments to operators working at a remote location. The operator can hold the reflector to control the total station from a particular point. Robotic total stations have advantages over manually operated total stations. The development of robotic total stations has allowed users to perform multiple calculations, adjustments, and determination of accurate points and precise distances at a much faster speed. While a manually operated total station requires a second person holding the prism to calculate distances, a robotic total station is fully automated and does not require an operator.
The analysts forecast the global robotic total stations market to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotic total stations market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Robotic Total Stations Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Carlson Software
• GENEQ
• Leica Geosystems
• Topcon
• Trimble
Other prominent vendors
• Beijing Bofei Instrument
• Hilti
• geo-FENNEL
Market driver
• Reduced operational and labor cost
Market challenge
• High implementation cost
Market trend
• Multi-track prism technology
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 04: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Global robotic total stations market
• Five forces analysis
PART 05: Market segmentation by application
• Market overview
• Global robotic total stations market by surveying
• Global robotic total stations market by engineering and construction
• Global robotic total stations market by excavation
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
• Market overview
• Global robotic total stations market by 0.5”-2” accuracy
• Global robotic total stations market by 2”-5” accuracy
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Robotic total stations market in Americas
• Robotic total stations market in EMEA
• Robotic total stations market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Multi-track prism technology
• Combination of theodolites and electronic distance meter
• Advanced features in robotic total stations
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competition overview
• Other prominent vendors
• Carlson Software
• GENEQ
• Leica Geosystems
• Topcon
• Trimble
..…..Continued
