Robotic Surgery Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2024

Robotic surgery also known as robot assisted surgery is a technological breakthrough. It has been inflection point in global medical device industry with an ability to perform complex surgical interventions with more accuracy, minimal invasiveness, control and flexibility vis-à-vis conventional procedures. Over the years, surgical robots have proliferated to new heights by transitioning from a niche research field restricted to laboratories to actual operating rooms. Robotic surgery systems are categorized into three different classes: supervisory-controlled systems, telesurgical systems, and shared-control systems. Supervisory-controlled systems are the most automated amongst all of these.

Robotic surgery market has been growing by leaps and bounds globally as it advocates minimally invasive surgery and its widespread adoption in treatment of various chronic diseases. The market is propelled by growing prevalence of chronic diseases, higher healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, some of the factors restraining growth of the industry includes high initial costs, strict regulatory compliance and lack of fully established and trained surgical team and equipment.

The report “Global Robotic Surgery Market (By Products, By Application, By Region) Outlook 2024” provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global robotic surgery market within market segmentation along products – Instruments & Accessories, Robotic Surgery Services and Robotic Surgery Systems; applications- General surgery, Gynaecology, Urology and Orthopaedics. The market is further analysed with detailed market outlook for global as well as regional markets such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Future forecasts of robotic surgery market overall and across various sub-segments has been provided till 2024, for all the geographies and all market segments. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the market includes Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Accuray, Inc. and Medrobotics Corporation. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as regional robotic surgery market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Medical Robotics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Classification

3.2.1 Biorobotics

3.2.2 Rehabilitation Robotics

3.2.3 Robotic Surgery

4. Robotic Surgery

4.1 Overview

4.2 Classification

4.3 Applications

5. Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by Components

5.2.2 Market Share by Type of Robot

5.2.3 Market Share by Application

5.2.4 Market Share by Region

6. Market Segmentation

6.1 By Products

6.1.1 Instruments and Accessories

6.1.2 Robotic Surgery Services

6.1.3 Robotic Surgery Systems

6.2 By Application

6.2.1 General Surgery

6.2.2 Gynaecology

6.2.3 Urology

6.2.4 Orthopaedics

7. Regional Analysis

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.2 Market Share by Brands

7.1.3 The US

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.2.2 Market Share by Brands

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

8. Market Dynamics

8.1 Industry Trends & Developments

8.1.1 Advent of Surgical Nanorobots

8.1.2 AI-Assisted Robotic Surgery

8.1.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

8.2.2 Higher Healthcare Expenditure

8.2.3 Increasing Geriatric Population

8.2.4 Rise in Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 High Initial Costs

8.3.2 Strict Regulatory Compliance

8.3.3 Lack of Trained Workforce

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Comparative Analysis

9.2 Market Share Analysis

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

10.2 Stryker Corporation

10.3 Accuray, Inc.

10.4 Medrobotics Corporation

Continuous…

