Robotic Laser Cutting 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 13.04% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global robotic laser cutting market to grow at a CAGR of 13.04% during the period 2018-2022.
Robotic laser cutting is a multi-directional and multi-angle flexible cutting method enabled through industrial robots. The robotic laser cutting system consists of a robotic arm, material positioners, robot controllers, and End of Arm Tooling (EOAT). Robots handle the tool or the workpiece to accomplish the task.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotic laser cutting market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Robotic Laser Cutting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• FANUC
• Jenoptik
• Midea
• Stäubli
• Yaskawa Electric
Market driver
• Increased productivity with improved laser technology
Market challenge
• Lower least count of accuracy of robotic laser cutting
Market trend
• IoT and Industry 4.0
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION
- Segmentation by solution
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Metal industry– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aerospace industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
Continued……
