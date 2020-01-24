Robotic Flexible Endoscopes Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2018 – 2026

Minimally invasive surgeries, which involve the use of endoscopes to view and intervene body organs through natural body orifice or small incisions, have witnessed tremendous advancement and adoption in the recent years. At the same time, use of robotics in minimally invasive and open surgeries has opened new opportunities in health care and performing complex surgical procedures. Robot-assisted surgical devices help surgeons eliminate the limitations associated with conventional minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Robot-assisted flexible endoscopes assist physicians and surgeons in accessing complex anatomies and enhance the precision of diagnostic and surgical procedures.

Since the introduction of Da Vinci robotic surgical system by Intutitive Surgical Inc., acceptance of robot-assisted surgeries has witnessed an exponential growth. Robot-assisted surgeries eliminate the risk human error and also reduce the procedure time. Besides, robotic flexible endoscopes reduce both the patient’s and the physician’s exposure to harmful intra-operative imaging radiations, such as, X-ray’s from C-arm. These devices are found to have high precision rate and low post-procedure adverse effects.

Rising health care expenditure and demand for better quality health care are likely to drive the adoption of technically advanced minimally invasive surgical devices, such as, robotic flexible endoscopes. However, these systems require high initial investment and also involves high ownership cost in terms of services, maintenance, and other consumables, which is found to limit their adoption. Furthermore, these devices require trained surgeons and assisting staff and dedicated and expensive infrastructural set-up.

The global robotic flexible endoscopes market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the robotic flexible endoscopes market can be divided into diagnostic robotic flexible endoscopes and surgical robotic flexible endoscopes. Although there are many surgical robotic flexible endoscopes in developmental phase, their technical complexities and stringent regulations for approval are likely to delay their availability and commercialization.

There are a few commercially available robotic flexible endoscopes for diagnostic applications, such as, Monarch system from Auris Health for biopsy of lung cancer. Based on application, the robotic flexible endoscopes market can be classified into enteral and bronchial robotic flexible endoscopes. The enteral robotic flexible endoscopes segment can be further classified into colorectal, oropharyngeal, and others.

Based on end-user, the robotic flexible endoscopes market can be categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics. At present, most of the surgical procedures are performed in hospitals; however, ambulatory surgical centers are exhibiting high adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, such as, endoscopy. Further, there has been rise in reimbursement support from public and private payers for ambulatory surgical centers. These factors are likely to drive the uptake of robotic flexible endoscopes among ambulatory surgical centers in the near future.

In terms of region, the global robotic flexible endoscopes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. High adoption of technically advanced surgical devices and better reimbursement support in the U.S. are projected to boost the robotic flexible endoscopes market in North America during the forecast period. Well-established health care infrastructure and rising demand for better quality health care in Europe are likely to boost the growth of the robotic flexible endoscopes market in the region in the next few years.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest proportion of aging population in the world and projects vast unmet medical needs. In Asia Pacific, increasing public and private health care expenditure and growing trend of medical tourism are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of the robotic flexible endoscopes market in the region in the near future.

Several robotic flexible endoscopes are in the developmental phase; a few approved in the recent past are Monarch by Auris Health and Endotics. Major players operating in the global robotic flexible endoscopes market include Medrobotics Corporation, Endotics, Auris Health, Inc., NeoGuide Systems, Hitachi Medical Systems, and Intuitive Surgical Inc.

