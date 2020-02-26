FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market Size, Upcoming Trends and Growth by the end of 2028 | Key Players are ABB Ltd., DESTACO, Bastian Solutions LLC, J.H. Benedict Co. Inc., etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 10% CAGR during the period until 2028.

Sales of robotic end of arm tools witnessed growth at a rate of over 8% from 2013 to 2017. In line with growing demand for industrial robots, robotic end of arm tool sales are set to witness sheer proliferation. Adoption of robotic end of arm tools for material handling is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% in 2019. Material handling segment is estimated to account for over 34% value share in 2028, emerging as the most-profitable process line. APEJ will continue to be the largest market for robotic end of arm tools (EOAT), as industrial ecosystems across developing countries of the region are vying to stay at the forefront of ‘Industry 4.0’. Japan will emerge as the fastest-growing market for robotic end of arm tools (EOAT), as majority of the industrial units in Japan invest in automation and integration of robotic technology into their production frameworks.

Additional key players operating in the global robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market include ABB Ltd., DESTACO, Bastian Solutions LLC, J.H. Benedict Co. Inc., ASS End of Arm Tools, Inc., FIPA Gmbh, Festo AG & Co. KG, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, EMI Corporation, OnRobot A/S, Soft Robotics Inc., IPR – Intelligente Peripherien fuer Roboter GmbH, and other market players.

Adoption of End-of-arm Tooling Surges as Robots Become an Industrial Staple for Multi-tasking & Quick Changeovers

Use of robots in the industrial space has taken off significantly, as end-user demand for multi-tasking and instant changeovers has intensified over the years. Robots are penetrating into multiple industrial ecosystems, often operating alongside humans, in the form of collaborative robots (otherwise known as cobots). With the increasing deployment of robots, industrial ecosystems are also seeking effective robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT) to equip the robots with desired functionalities.

Multiple varieties of robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT), including force-torque sensors, welding torches, grippers, collision sensors, tool changers, material removal tools, and more, are witnessing skyrocketing demand for diverse applications. In short, the nature of the target application determines the EOAT type to be used.

Currently, pneumatic EOATs have gained notable traction, as they are easy to integrate and can hold a substantial amount of power in a small space. Grippers remain highly-favored by the end-use industries, as pick and place applications continue to be imperative for successful automation.

Research Methodology:

A comprehensive approach has been adopted to analyze growth of robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Primary & secondary processes remain the two significant aspects of the research methodology employed for robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. The primary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves constructive discussions with industry personnel and data acquired from prominent stakeholders in the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market, including suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. The secondary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves study of authentic documents, including company press releases, investor presentations, articles & magazines, paid databases, and others.

