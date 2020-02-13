Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Trends, Opportunities and Higher Mortality Rates by 2026

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its database.

Robotic desktop automation (RDA) is a kind of intelligent process automation (IPA) software. Robotic desktop automation software is installed locally on an operator’s laptop or desktop. The RDA software is commenced on demand or against a schedule, for agent assist automation, assistive automation, and in-line automation. Robotic desktop automation is considered as the 4th industrial revolution in the business industry. It signifies the next robot generation in the workforce, moving from manufacturing industries to corporate offices.

RAD is application of algorithms and software that automates processes, designing and creating robots that direct other software to perform routine processes formerly carried out by humans. Robotic desktop automation performs these operations at a desktop level, alongside a human. Moreover RDA optimizes employees’ way of working by integrating, automating, and simplifying the processes and technologies. RDA integration give businesses the opportunity to rationalize back, front, and middle office operations, by releasing resources, capital, and time. With RDA incorporation, organizations are enabled to deliver swifter and unified transactions, thus accelerating employee efficiency and reducing customer endeavor and finally increasing operational productivity.

Expansion of the global robotic desktop automation market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for cutting operational cost and profitability improvement both in manufacturing and corporate sectors.The advent of the Internet and Internet of Things across various end use verticals is also set to boost the robotic desktop automation market across the world, both across developed and developing countries. Further, the growing need for automated support processes from shared service centers to manage accounting, payroll, human resources, compliance, IT, legal, purchasing, and security processes is anticipated to drive the global robotic desktop automation market in near future. Moreover, need to maintain consistency and enhance accuracy to maximize output in operation line, while letting staff focus on other strategic areas is also driving the robotic desktop automation market globally.

However, failure to apply finance controls (as RAD processes are automated) is expected to obstruct the global robotic desktop automation market. Further, vulnerability of committing errors outside the scope of RAD and high initial cost of automation are expected to negatively affect the global market growth. Need for swifter delivery in manufacturing industries, unified transactions in banking, and to smoothen the processes in service centers and in information technology industries is expected to create significant opportunity for the global RDA market during the forecast period.

The global robotic desktop automation market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, and end-use industry. Service type is further segmented into professional services and training services. The end-use industry segment is categorized into banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom/IT sector, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and others.

In terms of geographic regions, the global robotic desktop automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and South America. North America is further segmented based on country, which includes the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The RAD market in Europe is given across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of the Europe. Similarly, across APAC, MEA, and SA, the RDA market is classified among India, China, Japan, GCC countries, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

The market in North America is expected to hold the major share of the RAD market. Also, considering the massive technological advancements across emerging economies, for instance across APAC and MEA regions, the RAD market is expected to witness significant CAGR growth rate in APAC and MEA during the forecast period.

Some of the industry participants dominating the global robotic desktop automation market are Jacada Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Blue Prism, Intradiem, RoboTask, Automation Anywhere, Inc, UiPath, Softomotive Ltd, Samyutam, Kleptika, and Accenture.

