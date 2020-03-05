Robotic Angiography Systems Market 2019-2029 Key Players- Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Corindus, Inc., Shimadzu Medical Systems and Others

Angiography is a minimally invasive imaging test that utilizes X-rays to view the inside part of the human blood vessels and distinct organs of the body. The X-rays images provided by an angiography test are called angiograms. Angiography test is preformed to analyze narrow arteries, blocked or enlarged arteries, and malformed arteries or veins in various body parts that includes the human brain, abdomen, heart and legs. Lately angiography is carried out using robotic angiography systems installed in an X-ray or radiology department of a hospital. A good number of robotic angiography systems were recently launched in 2017. These systems were innovated with improvements in speed workflow and improved image quality as well as interventional procedural guidance.

In early 2017, two significant advances were made in angiography that included the release of two new robotic angiography systems – Siemens Artis Pheno and Philips Azurion robotic angiography systems. Both of robotic angiography systems gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in early 2017. The new robotic angiography systems are focused on augmenting novel workflow features that enables physician to access all the images and information at the same platform, thereby enabling physicians to avoid managing multiple views, imaging systems and image screens. The robotic angiography systems consolidates that data and images into one place. The consolidation of data by these robotic angiography systems enables physicians to make decisions very quickly.

Robotic Angiography Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The introduction of new technological advancements in angiography systems such as incorporation of novel technologies to improve speed and automate workflow, launch of new patient table embedded with more positioning possibilities as compared to previous systems has prevailed to be one of the major driving factor for revenue generation in global robotic angiography systems market. The leading players in robotic angiography systems market such as Shimadzu Medical Systems and Siemens have launched robotic angiography systems with new feature with a smart-touch display that is attached to table-side controls. This new feature allows users to control all table-side acquisitions, thereby enabling them to customize the configuration of screens on overhead monitor. This creates ample opportunities for the new entrants to increase their footprint in developing countries and compete with the already existing players with their further advanced robotic angiography systems.

This is expected to be one of the primary factor driving growth of robotic angiography systems market. Relatively launch of new robotic angiography systems by small players with significant technical know-how and growing patient preference for minimally invasive devices is anticipated to bring substantial revenue growth to robotic angiography systems market. However, high costs associated with robotic angiography systems may withhold the revenue growth of robotic angiography systems market. Also, high risk of radiation exposure and limited reimbursement associated with angiographic surgeries hinders the revenue growth in robotic angiography systems market.

Robotic Angiography Systems Market: Segmentation

The global robotic angiography systems market is classified on the basis of technology, application type, indication, end user and region.

Based on technology, robotic angiography systems market is segmented into following:

X-ray angiography Systems

CT angiography Systems

MR angiography Systems

Coronary Angiography

Endovascular Angiography

Neuro-Angiography

Onco-Angiography

Based on indication, robotic angiography systems market is segmented into following:

Coronary Artery Disease

Valvular Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

Based on end user, robotic angiography systems market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Robotic Angiography Systems Market: Overview

The robotic angiography systems are registering high demands from hospitals and diagnostic and imaging centers owing to its increased application in interventional radiology, minimally invasive surgery and interventional cardiology. The robotic construction of angiography system offers it a flexible isocenter with its predecessor. This enables the robotic angiography systems to follow all table positions thus allowing best imaging support for patient’s treatment by representing the target area of patient’s body from any virtual angle. The X-ray based robotic angiography systems are most widely preferred robotic angiography systems, thus accounting for significant revenue share in global robotic angiography systems market. Based on the end user, hospitals followed by diagnostic and imaging centers reports to be leading end user segment in global robotic angiography systems market.

Robotic Angiography Systems Market: Regional Overview

As per American Center for Disease Control and Prevention approximately 610,000 people die every year due to cardiac diseases. Thus North America is anticipated to be most lucrative market for robotic angiography systems due to growing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases. Furthermore, as reported by the Population Reference Bureau, it is projected that the number of Americans aged more than 65 would double from 46 million in 2014 to approximately over 98 million by end of 2060. Among the regional presence, Europe followed by Asia Pacific is expected to be second largest market for robotic angiography systems. Also, North America and Europe cumulatively registers a significant revenue share in robotic angiography systems market due to presence of favorable regulatory scenario in the region. Middle East and Africa however is expected to register slowest growth in robotic angiography systems owing to poor reimbursement for angiography procedures.

Robotic Angiography Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the major robotic angiography systems manufacturers present across the globe are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, KUKA AG, Corindus, Inc., Shimadzu Medical Systems and others.