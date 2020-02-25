Robot Controllers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Robot Controller is the brain of the robot, publish and deliver action instructions. Robot Controller includes hardware and software in two parts. The hardware is industrial control board, including some of the main control unit, the signal processing circuit section and software part is the control algorithm. Robot Controller usually is designed by a robot manufacturer independent design and development.

Scope of the Report:

The global largest market is in China. The market will reached a consumption volume of approximately 67934 units in 2016, and the consumption volume share is 27.28%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a consumption volume of 48559 units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 19.50%.

There are major three classification of robot controllers in this report, the single-axis robot controllers, four-axis robot controllers and six-axis robot controllers. Globally, the production share in 2015 of each type of robot controllers is 11.60%, 21.61% and 43.34%, respectively.

At present, in developed countries, the robot controllers industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Europe.

The worldwide market for Robot Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Robot Controllers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fanuc

ABB Robotics

Yasukawa (Motoman)

KUKA Roboter

EPSON Factory Automation

Stäubli Robotics

OTC

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

Kawasaki Robotics

COMAU

Durr

Hyundai

Yamaha Motor Industrial Robots

ADEPT TECHNOLOGY

DENSO Robotics Europe

Festo

Siasun

Keba

Googol Technology (HK)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-Axis Robot Controller

Four-Axis Robot Controller

Six-Axis Robot Controller

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transfer Robots

Load/Unload Robots

Welding Robots

Assembly Robots

Painting Robot

Others

