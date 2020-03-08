Robo-Taxi Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Robo-Taxi market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Robo-Taxi value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
L4 Robo-Taxi
L5 Robo-Taxi
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Passenger
Freight
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Tesla
Daimler
BMW
Groupe PSA
Ford
General Motors
Nissan
Volkswagen Group
Toyota Motor
FCA
Volvo
Hyundai
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Robo-Taxi Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Robo-Taxi Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Robo-Taxi Segment by Type
2.2.1 L4 Robo-Taxi
2.2.2 L5 Robo-Taxi
2.3 Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Robo-Taxi Segment by Application
2.4.1 Passenger
2.4.2 Freight
2.5 Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Robo-Taxi by Players
3.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Robo-Taxi Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Robo-Taxi by Regions
4.1 Robo-Taxi Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
……Continued
