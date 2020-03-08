Robo-Taxi Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Robo-Taxi market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Robo-Taxi value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

L4 Robo-Taxi

L5 Robo-Taxi

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Passenger

Freight

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tesla

Daimler

BMW

Groupe PSA

Ford

General Motors

Nissan

Volkswagen Group

Toyota Motor

FCA

Volvo

Hyundai

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Robo-Taxi Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Robo-Taxi Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Robo-Taxi Segment by Type

2.2.1 L4 Robo-Taxi

2.2.2 L5 Robo-Taxi

2.3 Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Robo-Taxi Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger

2.4.2 Freight

2.5 Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Robo-Taxi by Players

3.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Robo-Taxi Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Robo-Taxi by Regions

4.1 Robo-Taxi Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

……Continued

