RISK EVALUATION OF CHINA’S BEER INDUSTRY 2014-2019

Driven by improving living standards of people and a fast-growing macro-economy, China has remained the largest beer-consuming country worldwide for the 12th consecutive year since 2003, and the largest beer-producing nation globally in the past years. This report focuses on systematic evaluation and analysis of Internal Risks (arising within the industry development itself) and External Risks (arising from the surrounding environments) in China’s beer production industry and consumption market.

The major internal risks recognized in this industry include industry growth stage, industry competition pressure, market entry barriers, industry volatility, and technology challenge. The major external risks include factors like profit decline, regulation force, dependence on imports, and other risks (namely shortage of upstream supply, competition from substitutes, and purchase potential decrease). The research scope concentrates on mainland China’s beer market under the industry conditions and environments in 2014. Forecasts and predictions have been performed for the trend of industry risk over the next five years (2014-2019). All the identified risk factors are measured quantitatively according to GMD’s novel numeric system, i.e. each risk is evaluated with GMD Risk Index Number (GMD RIN) and GMD Risk Intensity Level (GMD RIL).

These in-depth appraisals and analysis about risk considerations and controls provide a comprehensive understanding of the current risk factors and likelihood of risk development trends. Moreover, this report also concludes Critical Success Factors (CSFs) and novel strategies to help overcome the risks and obstacles in China’s beer industry.

Key Players:

China Resources Snow Breweries Ltd.

Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev China

Beijing Yanjing Beer Company Limited

Carlsberg China

Table of Content:

CHAPTER I. INTRODUCTION

I-1. Report Scope

I-2. Evaluation Methodology

I-3. Executive Summary

CHAPTER II. INTERNAL RISK

II-1. Overview of Internal Risk

II-2. Industry Growth Stage

II-3. Industry Competition Pressure

II-4. Market Entry Barriers

II-5. Industry Volatility

II-6. Technology Challenge

CHAPTER III. EXTERNAL RISK

III-1. Overview of External Risk

III-2. Profit Decline

III-3. Regulation Force

III-4. Dependence on Imports

III-5. Other Risks



CHAPTER IV. SUMMARY AND FORCAST

IV-1. Summary of Beer Industry Risk

IV-2. Forecast of Beer Industry Risk

CHAPTER V. CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS (CSFs)

CHAPTER VI. RELATED REPORTS AND REFERENCES

