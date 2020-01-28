Rising Worldwide Need for Better Drugs and Medical Devices bolsters demand for Contract Research Organizations

Over the past few years, contract research organizations (CROs) have gathered increased traction among pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device organizations. CROs conduct clinical trials and offer wide range of research services to their clients on contract or outsourcing basis. The spectrum of support services they offer pertains to biopharmaceutical development, biologic assay development, drug commercialization, preclinical research, clinical trials management, and pharmacovigilance.

Access to technical expertise at low cost, reduction in time for drug commercialization, and better regulatory compliance in clinical research are few of the key propositions underpinning the rising demand for CROs in the life sciences industries. Despite growing research and development funding in various stages of drug making, innovations in the industries have been few and far in recent years. This may be due to high risks and capital involved. In this light, the role of CROs in simplifying overall drug making processes is growing.

Contract research organizations facilitate the increasingly complex drug delivery processes and adds value to medical research including various stages of clinical trials under it. According to a study by QYResearchReports.com, the demand for contract research organizations services isn’t going to lose sheen anytime soon, driven by rising drug making processes across the world.

Growing Complexity of Regulatory Compliance in Clinical Research bolsters Demand

The demand for CRO is bolstered by rising need for new and better drugs and medical devices for treating or managing chronic diseases. Ever-rising need for better medical care in worldwide populations fillips the demand for CRO services. Several big pharmaceutical and biotech companies in developed regions are increasingly relying on CROs for outsourcing research activities on biologics. Demand for their services has proved to be increasingly lucrative among them for managing growing complexity of various regulator considerations in clinical research.

Rising adoption CRO services for bolstering drug pipelines for rare diseases has offered a shot in the arm in the growth of the CRO market. On the other hand, there is rising need for bringing down the cost of prescription drugs in emerging markets. This has stimulated small- and medium- size pharmaceutical and biotech companies to engage the services for CROs, which enables them to reduce their infrastructural footprints. Furthermore, CRO service providers have generated interest

among large companies for services related to pharmacovigilance.

Growing Relevance of CROs in End-To-End Clinical Trial Management unlocks Promising Prospects

In recent years, public universities and government bodies have been outsourcing parts of clinical trials to CRO. This has also created new frontiers in the contract research organizations market. Growing role of CROs in end-to-end clinical trial management will create new streams of revenue. The outsourcing of critical business functional services by CROs to IT companies has also opened an exciting paradigm. Among other things, this will enable CROs manage emerging data standard complexities and boost their relevance among clients.

