Rising the Demand for Lutein Industry | Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market by 2019-2025

Lutein Market

Lutein, a member of the carotenoid group, is a yellow pigment that exists in higher plants and other photoautotrophic organisms like algae. Lutein is used as a feed additive to brighten the colors of poultry feathers and deepen the yellow of egg yolk. Lutein is also used to add flavor and color to foods. Additionally, lutein, an effective functional nutrient, can benefit human health by, say, ameliorating cardiovascular diseases and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Scope of the Report:

Kemin is the dominate producer of Lutein, the sales volume was 12755 KG in 2016, accounting for about 16.25% of the total amount, followed by BASF, with the sales market share of 10.36%. Leading players in USA Lutein industry are Kemin, BASF and Omniactive. The top three companies occupied about 34.73% share of the USA market in 2016.

Dietary supplement accounted for the largest market with about 44.48% share of the USA market in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% from 2017 to 2022. In additional, Lutein also can be widely used in pharmaceuticals and food additives.

Manufacturer, Distributor, Downstream Client Companies Data Analysis:

Kemin

BASF

Omniactive

DDW

FMC BioPolymer

PIVEG

IOSA

Allied Biotech Corporation

Chr Hansen

LycoRed

Vitae Naturals

Divis Nutraceuticals

Katra Phyto

Chenguang Biotech Group

Fenchem

Tian Yin Biotechnology

Lvchuan

Lutein Breakdown Data by Type

Free Lutein

Lutein Esters

Lutein Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplement

Food Additives

Lutein Market report also splits the market by region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Lutein Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Research objectives:

Focuses on the key global Lutein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Lutein with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Points sheathed in the Lutein Market Report Coverage:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements