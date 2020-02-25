Rising Prominence of ADAS to Support Growth of Automotive Windshield Market

“Automotive Windshield Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2017-2022” is a comprehensive market study revealing vital insights on sales and demand of

automotive windshield across the globe. The analytical study on automotive windshield market provides unbiased information on all segments that impact the growth of the automotive windshield market. The report covers historical data, present market condition and future projections for a period of five years. In addition, key aspects influencing the growth in adoption of automotive windshield are also mentioned in the report.

Advances in technology in automotive sector, particularly in automotive glass continue to remain instrumental in driving sales of automotive windshield. Demand for automotive windshield is largely influenced by the increasing production and sales of cars, SUVs, trucks and other heavy commercial vehicles worldwide. Moreover, with Internet of Things (IoT) gaining ground in the automotive glass sector, manufacturers are introducing smart automotive windshield which is expected to auger well for the automotive windshield market.

Fact.MR envisages that the sales of automotive windshield are estimated to cross US$ 17,000 Mn by end of the assessment year (2022). The demand for automotive windshield is projected to rise at a significant CAGR of 5.2% in terms of value during the period of assessment, 2017-2022.

Sales of automotive windshield are likely to remain resurgent in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. Countries such as China and India are expected to portray high market lucrativeness in the coming years on the back of rising production of vehicles. OICA reveals that production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles (including LCVs and HCVs) in China and India has remained consistently high since the past few years. In addition, these countries are being targeted by major automobile manufacturers including Volkswagen, Hyundai and Mercedes owing to favorable business environment offered by these countries. This factor is likely to present significant growth opportunities for manufacturers of automotive windshield in the forthcoming years.

As technological advances permeate the automotive space, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) are gaining significant traction worldwide. ADAS technology is now being integrated in the windshield of the vehicle to facilitate driver safety and assistance. Automotive windshield being a crucial source of protection, it has become imperative for manufacturers to advocate safety of passengers using sensors and cameras in automotive windshield.

Technology giants are focusing on developing AR (Augmented Reality) in automotive windshield of vehicles with the use of Internet of Things (IoT). With augmented reality in automotive windshields, drivers and passengers can conduct calls with passengers in different vehicles on a real time basis. For instance, Apple Inc., has filed a patent for its “Heads-Up Display” – an automotive windshield powered by augmented reality. This automotive windshield can conduct FaceTime calls with visual communication between remotely situated user and vehicle occupant.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive windshield market report offers a thorough assessment on several key players operating in the market. The market for automotive windshield covers key aspects revolving around the competition, including but not limited to SWOT analysis, key developments and innovations, product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions and key financials. Using this comprehensive compilation, the reader can gain valuable insight using which future moves can be planned and executed to achieve sustenance and competitive edge. The report on automotive windshield market includes profiles of major companies including Saint-Gobain SA, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Guardian Industries, and Safelite Auto Glass.

