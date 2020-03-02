Rising Production Scale Motivates Travertine Tiles Market Growth in the Coming Years

Travertine Tiles Market: Introduction

Travertine tiles are a form of limestone that is created by the mineral spring, especially by hot springs. Travertine tiles have a concentric and fibrous appearance and are available in tan, white, cream as well as rusty colours. Travertine tiles are created by the process of rapid precipitation of calcium carbonate. Travertine tiles are mostly used in Italy as building materials. Travertine tiles are terrestrial sedimentary rocks that are formed by the precipitation of carbonate minerals in the surface of water, in the ground or in hot springs. The word “travertine” is an Italian word that is derived from the Latin word “tiburtinus of tibur.” Modern travertine tiles are formed by the mixing of geothermally heated supersaturated alkaline waters with pCO2. In hot spring, travertine tiles contain aragonite as well as calcite. Aragonite is created when the temperature is hot and calcite is created when the temperature is cool. Travertine tiles are basically white in colour and are also found in other colours such as yellow and brown due to the impurities contained by them.

Natural travertine tiles are formed in various parts of the globe such as in Italy. Travertine tiles are also formed in Guidonia Montecelio and Tivoli. In Turkey, travertine tiles are formed in Pamukkale and in the U.S., travertine tiles formed in Yellowstone National Park. In addition, travertine tiles are formed naturally in several places around the world.

Travertine tiles are most commonly used in building materials. Most of the Roman buildings, which include temples, monuments, aqueducts, bath complexes and amphitheaters such as the Colosseum, are built with travertine tiles. Most of the building in the world are built using travertine tiles. Some of the notable buildings that are created by travertine tiles are the Getty Centre that is situated in California, Los Angeles and Shell-Hausin in Berlin. The travertine tiles used in Shell-Haus and Getty Centre were imported from Guidonia and Tivoli.

Travertine tile are among the most frequently used stones in modern architecture. Travertine tiles are most commonly used for walls, cladding, facades and flooring. The various properties of travertine tiles include natural finishing, availability in various beautiful variations, easy availability in the market and very reasonable price. Moreover, travertine tiles are the most durable materials that are mostly used for decorative purposes. Other advantages of travertine tiles include strength & durability, gives a natural look to homes, easy to clean and elimination of the need for maintenance. However, travertine tiles are relatively soft and it can scratch very easily, which is among the disadvantages associated with their usage.

Travertine Tiles Market: Dynamics

The global travertine tiles market is projected to grow over the forecast period due to an increase in the demand for travertine tiles in various construction and decoration sectors such as homes, temples, monuments, aqueducts, bath complexes and several other areas. The demand for travertine tiles is expected to increase in the construction industry due to the increasing standard of living and industry & infrastructure development across the globe. The demand for travertine tiles in the U.S., Germany, Italy, Turkey, India, Japan and China is rising because these countries use significant amounts of travertine tiles due to the growth of various end-use industries such as construction, decoration and infrastructure development activities. The demand for travertine tiles in North America and Asia is expected to increase due to the growing construction industry, infrastructure development and new technology innovations in the coming years.

Travertine Tiles Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global travertine tiles market is segmented into:

Natural travertine tiles

Artificial travertine tiles

Based on application, the global travertine tiles market is segmented into:

Exterior Cladding

Rounded cladding and coverings

Interior Flooring

Bath Design

Interior coverings and Floor

Exterior Flooring

Travertine Tiles Market: Regional Outlook

North America prominently generated revenue in the travertine tiles market in 2017, and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to an increase in the demand from the construction and decoration industries. Europe is projected to be a prominent revenue-generating region in the travertine tiles market by 2028 owing to growing demand from the manufacturing, metal, construction and decoration industries. Due to the growth of various industries, increasing standard of living & infrastructure development in India, China and other parts of Asia Pacific, the travertine tiles market in the region is expected to increase during the forecast period. Africa, Latin America and the Middle East are growing markets for travertine tiles.

Travertine Tiles Market: Key Participants

Some of the major key players in the travertine tiles market are:

Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

Todaka Mining Co. Ltd.

Levantina

Fels-Werke GmbH

Buechel Stone Corp

SINAI

Taiheiyo Cement Group

Xella International GmbH

Antolini

Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG

Elliott Stone Company, Inc.

Mississippi Lime Company

Polycor Inc.

