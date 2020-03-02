Rising Production Scale Motivates Corrugated Air Duct Market Growth in the Coming Years

Corrugated Air Duct Market: Overview

Air ducts are used for air conditioning (HVAC System), ventilation and heating. Different types of air ducts are available in the market. Corrugated air ducts have been trending in the market for some time now due to their strength and versatile usage. Use of HVAC systems is prominent as corrugated air duct finds varied use in day-to-day life. Corrugated air ducts are available mainly in two types: sheet and flexible ducts. Flexible corrugated air ducts are essential for HVAC systems. Corrugated air ducts are available in various sizes and pressure ratings, pertaining to both residential and commercial needs.

Corrugated Air Duct Market: Dynamics

Corrugated air duct market is expected to grow at a healthy rate attributed to growing consumer awareness for energy conservation. A balanced HVAC system with effective temperature control and profound thermal barrier are the key driving factors for corrugated air duct market. Rising affinity towards smart housing will fuel the demand further. Green construction, optimum ventilation with improved performance and benefits will drive the sales of corrugated air duct. Growing inclination for eco-friendly construction by development firms to guarantee construction regulations and principles with existing dispersion system will fuel industry request. Stringent regulation for energy preservation especially in development industry will bolster the corrugated air duct demand. Also, implementation of different accreditations incorporating Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) affirmation and Energy Star assignment is relied upon to propel corrugated air duct market size.

In the last decade, there has been a developing pattern towards utilizing insulated products like fiberglass duct board and flexible duct, particularly in the new infrastructural development. Today this pattern is proceeded with a view of accentuation home performance contracting and energy conservation.

However, a recent consumer preference shift has been noticed towards ductless systems. Ductless system has proven to be more energy efficient. Growing demand for ductless system will hamper the sales of corrugated air ducts.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1549

Corrugated Air Duct Market: Segmentation

Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by product type, construction, duct diameter, pressure rating, material, insulation and end use

Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by product type as-

Dehumidifier duct

Heating duct

HVAC air duct

Smoke Duct

Ventilation duct

Others

Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by construction as-

Flexible corrugated air duct

Sheet metal corrugated air duct

Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by duct diameter as-

0-8 inch

9-12 inch

12+ inch

Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by pressure rating (Inches of water gauge) as-

0-10 wg

10-20 wg

20+ wg

Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by material as-

PVC

Aluminum

Polyethylene

Other materials

Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by insulation as-

Insulated

Non-Insulated

Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by end use as-

Residential

Commercial

Corrugated Air Duct Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global corrugated air duct market is designed for six regions namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa and Japan. Asia Pacific except Japan currently holds the highest market share in corrugated air duct market owing to rapid growth in commercial and residential sectors. Countries like China have government policies like home replacement programs, which further fuels the growth. With recovering construction sector in North America, noticeable gains in the corrugated air duct market are expected over the forecast period.

Overall, owing to growing urbanization a positive outlook is expected for the global corrugated air duct market.

Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1549

Corrugated Air Duct Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global corrugated air duct market are

Reflectix, Inc.

Masterduct, Inc.

Rubber-Cal, Inc.

Lindab

THERMAFLEX

Hart & Cooley, Inc.

Flexible Technologies Inc.

DUNDAS JAFINE INC.

Menard, Inc.

Other Key Players

Corrugated Air Duct Market: Competitive Analysis

Corrugated air duct manufacturers are actively engaged in manufacturing green and clean products. Key players in corrugated air duct market like THERMAFLEX have come up with insulated corrugated air ducts that have reduced condensation and mold growth. These insulated ducts are claimed to be more energy efficient.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Report [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/report/1549/corrugated-air-duct-market