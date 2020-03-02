Rising Production Scale Motivates Corrugated Air Duct Market Growth in the Coming Years

Corrugated Air Duct Market: Overview
Air ducts are used for air conditioning (HVAC System), ventilation and heating. Different types of air ducts are available in the market. Corrugated air ducts have been trending in the market for some time now due to their strength and versatile usage. Use of HVAC systems is prominent as corrugated air duct finds varied use in day-to-day life. Corrugated air ducts are available mainly in two types: sheet and flexible ducts. Flexible corrugated air ducts are essential for HVAC systems. Corrugated air ducts are available in various sizes and pressure ratings, pertaining to both residential and commercial needs.
Corrugated Air Duct Market: Dynamics
Corrugated air duct market is expected to grow at a healthy rate attributed to growing consumer awareness for energy conservation. A balanced HVAC system with effective temperature control and profound thermal barrier are the key driving factors for corrugated air duct market. Rising affinity towards smart housing will fuel the demand further. Green construction, optimum ventilation with improved performance and benefits will drive the sales of corrugated air duct. Growing inclination for eco-friendly construction by development firms to guarantee construction regulations and principles with existing dispersion system will fuel industry request. Stringent regulation for energy preservation especially in development industry will bolster the corrugated air duct demand. Also, implementation of different accreditations incorporating Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) affirmation and Energy Star assignment is relied upon to propel corrugated air duct market size.
In the last decade, there has been a developing pattern towards utilizing insulated products like fiberglass duct board and flexible duct, particularly in the new infrastructural development. Today this pattern is proceeded with a view of accentuation home performance contracting and energy conservation.
However, a recent consumer preference shift has been noticed towards ductless systems. Ductless system has proven to be more energy efficient. Growing demand for ductless system will hamper the sales of corrugated air ducts.
Corrugated Air Duct Market: Segmentation
Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by product type, construction, duct diameter, pressure rating, material, insulation and end use
Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by product type as-
- Dehumidifier duct
- Heating duct
- HVAC air duct
- Smoke Duct
- Ventilation duct
- Others
Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by construction as-
- Flexible corrugated air duct
- Sheet metal corrugated air duct
Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by duct diameter as-
- 0-8 inch
- 9-12 inch
- 12+ inch
Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by pressure rating (Inches of water gauge) as-
- 0-10 wg
- 10-20 wg
- 20+ wg
Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by material as-
- PVC
- Aluminum
- Polyethylene
- Other materials
Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by insulation as-
- Insulated
- Non-Insulated
Global corrugated air duct market is segmented by end use as-
- Residential
- Commercial
Corrugated Air Duct Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global corrugated air duct market is designed for six regions namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa and Japan. Asia Pacific except Japan currently holds the highest market share in corrugated air duct market owing to rapid growth in commercial and residential sectors. Countries like China have government policies like home replacement programs, which further fuels the growth. With recovering construction sector in North America, noticeable gains in the corrugated air duct market are expected over the forecast period.
Overall, owing to growing urbanization a positive outlook is expected for the global corrugated air duct market.
Corrugated Air Duct Market: Key Players
Some of the key market players in the global corrugated air duct market are
- Reflectix, Inc.
- Masterduct, Inc.
- Rubber-Cal, Inc.
- Lindab
- THERMAFLEX
- Hart & Cooley, Inc.
- Flexible Technologies Inc.
- DUNDAS JAFINE INC.
- Menard, Inc.
- Other Key Players
Corrugated Air Duct Market: Competitive Analysis
Corrugated air duct manufacturers are actively engaged in manufacturing green and clean products. Key players in corrugated air duct market like THERMAFLEX have come up with insulated corrugated air ducts that have reduced condensation and mold growth. These insulated ducts are claimed to be more energy efficient.
