Rising Demand from Consumers to Push Sales of Crew boats (Standby Crew Vessels) Market

Crew boats Market: Introduction

Crew boats or standby crew vessels are ships that are located at an offshore installation for any emergency vigilance. These vessels are also used in defence and marine industry for providing safety and rescue of the crew. The crew boats are arranged and equipped with many rescue equipment so that it is capable of retrieving people from the water/vessels/offshore rig and provide them proper first aid and also provide temporarily accommodation for everyone from drilling ship or offshore installation. There are different types of crew boats, depending on three parameters, length, speed and hull form (monohull and multiple hull). Depending on crew boats size and trade area, these boats are comply with different type of provisions. Standby crew vessels or crew boats must have a satisfactory ability to maneuver, position itself and navigation to carry out the intended tasks. Moreover, a crew boat or standby crew vessel has either single propeller or multi-propeller propulsion system depending on the type of crew boat and task.

Crew boats Market: Dynamics

The primary factor responsible for driving the crew boats market is growth witnessed in maritime transport or seaborne trade wherein large volume of goods take it to the sea for transportation purposes. The shipbuilding industry is also on the rise around the globe which thereby contributes to the growth of the crew boats market in the forecast period. The crew boats market is also aided by the growth witnessed in the offshore oil & gas industry wherein rig staff travel from rig to their stay locations and also provide emergency vigilance to offshore rigs. Moreover, the growth in the marine industry such as fishing and other commercial purpose the demand for these crew boats are also increasing which in turn boost the growth of crew boats market. Marine tourism is also another area which has grown considerably over the past few years especially in the Mediterranean and Asia Pacific region prompting higher requirements of standby crew vessels for safety purpose which thereby helps in the overall growth of the crew boats market.

Though the manufacturers of crew boats do not fall under the category of large revenue generating players, they are keen in continuously developing the product to improve its lifespan, passenger holding capacity and reliability. Shortcomings noticed in product differentiation within the major players has led to the development and various innovations such as large capacity, advanced passenger rescue system or equipment

Crew boats Market: Segmentation

Crew boats market can be segmented by dimension (Length) and applications:-

On the basis of dimension (Length), Crew boats market can be further segmented:

Medium (less than 24 m)

Large ( Greater than 24 m)

On the basis of applications, Crew boats market can be further segmented:

Offshore

Marine

Defence

Crew boats Market: Regional Overview

South East Asia & Pacific and China are expected to remain the most attractive regions in the global Crew boats Market. These regions has high demand for Crew boats which is driven by the demand from the ship building industries and offshore oil & gas industry. However, in terms of production Europe and North America is expected to hold major share of the Crew boats market. Where the North American market is also anticipated for a positive growth due to tighter regulations placed around the mandatory instalment of such rescue ships and also due to increase in offshore activities. Moreover, Latin America is also estimated to grow with significant growth rate over the forecast period, owing to improve in logistic and marine industry in the region.

Crew boats Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Crew boats market includes: