Rising Demand Cloud-Based Solutions to Boost Demand for Transportation Management Systems

The global transportation management system market is expected to grow at a significant as the competition among the noticeable players is rising. Leading players in the market are focusing on developing new strategies to offer improved products to their customers. They are investing in mergers and acquisitions activities to expand their geographical reach. Research and development is also one of the key activity in which companies are investing heavily. These efforts made by the leading players will help in expanding dynamics in the transportation management system market. Descartes Systems Group Inc., One Network Enterprises, Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp, SAP SE, Lean Logistics Inc., 3GTMS Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., and CargoSmart Ltd. are some of the key players operating in this market.

According to a recent report published by Transparency Market Research, the global transportation management systems market is anticipated reach a valuation of US$ 19.2 bn by the end of 2022. Over the forecast tenure from 2014 to 2022, the global transportation management systems market is likely to progress at 12.2% CAGR.

Based on software deployment, the on-demand premises solutions are expected to increase over the forecast period. Rising demand for SaaS-based solutions due to its high level of collaboration and greater visibility will further push the demand in this segment. On regional front, North America held maximum share in 2013 in terms of revenue. This is due to increasing demand for SaaS-based TMS solutions in the region. Moreover, rising demand for RFID technology in the supply chain system and proliferation of cloud-computing technologies further drive the market’s growth.

The demand for transportation management solutions is likely to increase in the near future as more and more people are using cloud-based solutions. As cloud computing is fast and easily installed and low start-up cost which has increased its popularity worldwide. Therefore rising use of cloud computing is likely to boost demand in this market. In addition to that, evolving capabilities of transportation management systems is another factor driving growth in this market. Furthermore, growing popularity of SaaS-based transportation management systems will boost this market growth in the near future.

