Rising Adoption of Virtual Reality Hardware Products to Boost Growth of Global Virtual Reality Market

Earlier, the usage of virtual reality (VR) hardware products is comparative high due to high expense of the products. Moreover, the affordability of the products has increase due to growing economies in the industries and advancement in technology. Further, increasing affordability of virtual reality system and VR gear is likely to be another factors propelling growth of the global virtual reality market. The growing demand for commercial version of headset such as Samsung virtual reality gear well-matched with the mobile phone that further help in reducing the price of headgears and Virtual reality cardboard introduce by Google further contribute to market growth.

Rising demand for advancement in technologies and improvement in infrastructure in the America regions is likely to boost demand for VR system and VR gears among the consumers. This is one of the major reason propelling growths of the global virtual reality market in coming years. The increasing price volume of virtual reality hardware products are another factor positively contributing towards growth of the virtual reality market in education sectors over the assessment period. Increasing number of social virtual reality is anthers factor promoting market growth. In contrast, lack of content is one of the major factor negatively hamper growth of the global virtual reality market in near future.

VR virtual of Product Segment Account for Maximum Share in Global Virtual Reality Market

On the basis of product, VR virtual segment account for maximum share in the global virtual reality market in 2017.Whereas, the overall market share of the products is likely to witness downfall in 2022. Further, the fastest products are virtual reality products that are likely to grow over the course of forecast period from 2018 till 2022. Many vendors are more inclined toward the virtual reality space and this is another factor influencing growth of this market.

Presence of large Number of Key Vendors to Propel Market Growth

Characterized by the presence of various players in the virtual reality sector along with the presence of large numbers of vendors in virtual reality market in education sector is likely to exhibits fragmented structure of this market. The study also provides detailed information about the key players and their products. Some of the players functioning in the global virtual reality market are Oculus VR, EON Reality, Oculus VR, and Google. The report also demonstrates the major strategies adopted by the key players in order to expand their product portfolio. Moreover, the key manufacturers such as Facebook and Microsoft are majorly inclined toward the incorporation of virtual space. These are some of the factors bolstering growth of this market.

North America Emerges as Largest Market for Global Virtual Reality Market

From the geographical stand point, North America is likely to dominate the global virtual reality market in terms of increasing adoption. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Europe is likely to remain lucrative in this market owing to increase in revenue growth. Increasing usage of smart phones and growth in the IT infrastructures is likely to drive growth of the global virtual reality market.

