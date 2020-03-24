Rise in Initiatives by Associations and Increased Development of Smart Airports to Augment the Global Airport Baggage Screening System Market During 2019-2027

Recent report published by research nester titled “Global Airport Baggage Screening System Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global airport baggage screening system market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by baggage type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Increasing demand for air travel and growing air traffic are contributing to the growth of the market. The manufacturers of the technology are focusing on developing efficient baggage screening systems in order to improve the existing baggage screening process which can simultaneously support the efficiency and performance of the airport. The airport baggage screening systems is subject to rapid technological advancements. With the development of new and smart airports and terminals the role of baggage handling has become important in the recent years. Owing to these factors, the market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027 and to surpass the USD 4.8 Billion by 2027.

The market is segmented by product type into computed tomography system, advanced imaging systems, explosive detection systems and x-ray systems out of which, the explosive detection systems is expected to have leading shares on account of their safety assurance at airports and demonstrating high image quality than the traditional screeners.

The market is further segmented by baggage type into hold baggage, cabin baggage and others.

North America region dominated the market owing to the existence of major manufacturers such as Astrophysics Inc., and Rapiscan Systems and availability of the erudite technologies to manufacture high-tech baggage systems. Additionally, airport authorities and government norms have ensured the implementation of advanced security checks in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market owing to increased expenses on improvement of airport infrastructure. Countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia have witnessed higher investments on airports by the governments of the region. Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to have significant growth owing to the region witnessing terrorist activities and government authorities taking proper initiatives in ensuring the safety of passengers.

Increased Development of Smart Airports

The development of smart airports and terminals is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, smart initiatives introduced at airports is expected to propel the aviation industry as a whole. International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International (ACI) are focusing on reducing the inconvenience to passengers and facilitating optimized airport operations. These factors are expected to impel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

High Installation and Maintenance Cost

High cost of screening systems pose a serious threat to the market growth. Moreover, their maintenance and up gradation cost is high and this becomes challenging for the players in the market. This factor is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global airport baggage screening system market which includes company profiling of American Science and Engineering, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Astrophysics Inc., C.E.I.A. S.p.A., Gilardoni S.p.A., Glidepath Group, L3 Security & Detection Systems, NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED, Rapiscan Systems, and Smiths Detection.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global airport baggage screening system market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

