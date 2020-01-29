Rise In Demand : Plastics in Electronics Components: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Highlights

The global electronics components market reached nearly 3.9 billion pounds in 2016. This market is estimated to reach nearly 6.1 billion pounds in 2022 from 4.2 billion pounds in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% for 2017-2022.

An overview of the global market for plastics in electronic components

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Information about pricing of resins, molders of electronic components, testing agencies, and requirements related to electronic components

Coverage of single devices, such as connectors, capacitors, switches, bobbins, multiple-component devices such as printed circuit boards and interconnects, and encapsulants.

This study covers all electronics components where plastics are used to a significant extent. It concentrates on components produced by injection molding, compression molding and encapsulation. It does not cover wire and cable, films used in capacitors or recording media, or enclosures.

The study also identifies major material suppliers and key processors. It reviews important new technologies, as well as changes in legislation and industry standards and norms that may have significant effects on markets for electronics components, and it looks at interpolymer competition.

Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Overview

Snapshot of the Electronics Device Market

Computers

Overview

Desktops

Electronics Displays

Background

Printers

Overview

Inkjet Printers

Monochrome Laser Printers

Color Laser Printers

Manufacturers

“All-in-One” Machines

Phones

Corded

Cordless

Fax Machines

Scanners

Mobile Electronics Devices

Phones

Laptops/Notebooks/Netbooks

Tablets

E-Readers

Portable Music Players

Continue…

