Rise In Demand : Flow Meter and Counting Devices Manufacturing Market at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2017 to 2022

“Summary

The global flow meter and counting devices market has significant growth potential for speed indicators and gas and liquid flow meters. Rapid growth in number of vehicles in emerging markets, increased access to piped gas, growing popularity of public transportation and increasing health consciousness among millennia is driving the demand for flow meter and counting devices market.

The flow meter and counting devices market reached a value of REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022. The flow meter and counting devices market is fragmented. Major players in the market are ABB Group, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Itron, Inc., Landis+Gyr, and others.

Gas and Liquid Flow Meters accounted for the largest share of the flow meter and counting devicesmarket in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from speed indicators, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included increasing demand for these products from automotive manufacturing companies.

Asia Pacific is the largest flow meter and counting devices market, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe region. Going forward, Africa is expected to witness the fastest growth in the flow meter and counting devicesmarket, estimated at grow at a CAGRof REDACTED, followed by the Middle East which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

China is the largest market in terms of value and in the flow meter and counting devices market. India and China are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively. The market is challenged by restraints such as rising trade protectionism and growing popularity of public transportation and decline in car use.”

“Report Scope

This research report categorizes the flow meter and counting devices market by type include gas and liquid flow meters, speed indicators and counting devices.

Report Includes

– 96 data tables

– Country specific data and analysis for USA, China, Spain, Italy, France, India, Japan, Russia, Brazil, UK and Australia

– Detailed discussion about robotics and automation as driving forces for flow meter and counting devices industry

– Description about gas and liquid flow meters, speed indicators and counting devices

– Insight into the government initiatives, regulatory bodies and major associations representing flow meter and counting devices industry

– Comprehensive company profiles of the major players in the market, including ABB Ltd, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Itron, Inc., and Landis+GyrGroup AG”

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Country Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Flow Meter and Counting Devices Manufacturing Market Overview

Flow Meter and Counting Devices Manufacturing Market Characteristics

Gas and Liquid Flow Meters

Speed Indicators

Counting Devices

Flow Meter and Counting Devices Manufacturing Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Forecast Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Global Flow Meter and Counting Devices Manufacturing Market, by Segment

Global Flow Meter and Counting Devices Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022,

Flow Meter and Counting Devices Manufacturing Market Trends and Strategies

Smart Metering For Water and Gas Utilities

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) For Gas Utilities

Smart Parking Meters

Chapter 4 PESTEL Analysis

Political

Economic

Emerging Markets

Rise in Disposable Incomes

Social

Environmental

Continue…

