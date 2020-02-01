Rise in Adoption of Artificial Intelligence to Change the Future of the Bioacoustics Sensing Market

Bioacoustics sensing is a combination of biology and acoustics to detect, receive, and analyze sound waves generated from human and animal bodies. Bioacoustics sensing systems are used for locating and identifying animals and for human beings, in several medical applications. There are different frequencies generated from animal and human bodies that are recorded by bioacoustics sensing systems, which are further analyzed to find the output such as location of an animal or detection of disease in a human body. Inputs from the human body are provided to the computer for analysis with the help of intuitive gestures, augmented reality, and machine learning.

Some of the medical applications of bioacoustics sensing includes evaluation of muscle strength to optimize stamina, neuro prosthetics control, lung, heart and abdominal auscultation, blood pressure and pulse monitoring, monitoring of respiration, and reduction of cancer tumors. One of the major benefit of using this technology is its ability to identify diseases in the primary stage. In consumer electronics, bioacoustics sensors and wireless technologies are used to control electronic devices such as media players, pagers, personal digital assistant (PDA) devices, smartphones, smart wearable, and personal laptops.

Significant growth and adoption of artificial intelligence and its flexible and light weight structure are some of the key factors expected to drive the bioacoustics sensing market over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. There are a number of products and solutions such as wearable devices and connected devices which are based on bioacoustics sensing.

Bioacoustics sensing system is integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in consumer electronics devices to provide enhanced features and better customer experience. Bioacoustics sensors are lighter unlike integrated or discrete sensors which results in weight reduction of the overall system. Furthermore, the lighter and portable structure allows system customization according to desired form factor which in turn results in systems to be used for various applications.

Nonetheless, deficiency of skillful labor and the need for expertise in sound wave analysis & diagnosis, and significant cost associated with production of bioacoustics sensing systems are expected to be major market growth limiting factors. Implementation of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) by manufacturers to produce high performance, high quality solid materials and to lower the cost of production, is expected to present strong market growth opportunity in the coming years. CVD and ALD are chemical processes used in the semiconductor industry to produce conformal thin films. The composition and thickness of thin films produced from CVD and ALD are controlled at an atomic level.