Rigid Bulk Packaging Global Market 2018: Key Players – Rock-Tenn Company, Greif Incorporated, Schoeller Allibert Limited, Akro-Mils, Myers Industries Incorporated

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market is accounted for $6.46 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $8.95 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Increase in demand from chemicals and petroleum industries are propelling the market growth. Growing competition from flexible packaging and strict government regulations are hampering the market growth.

Pails segment is expected to capture the largest market share due to their performance and cost advantages in small volume applications. Rigid intermediate bulk containers (RIBCs) are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America commanded the market, followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is anticipated to contribute the most to the market due to growing movers and packers industry in India and China.

Some of the key players in Rigid Bulk Packaging market include

Rock-Tenn Company, Greif Incorporated, Schoeller Allibert Limited, Akro-Mils, Myers Industries Incorporated, Sonoco Products Company, Letica Corporation, Buckhorn, Macro Plastics Incorporated, Bonar Plastics, CorrPak, Brambles, BWAY, Berry Plastics, Chem-Trainer, West-Rock and Hedwin.

Materials Covered:

• Paperboard

• Steel

• Plastic

• Wood panels

Products Covered:

• Rigid Bulk Containers

• Material Handling Containers

• Rigid Intermediate Containers (RIBCs)

• Bulk Boxes

• Pails

• Drums

End Users Covered:

• Paint & Coating

• Chemical

• Agricultural

• Detergent & Cleaners

• Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverages

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

