RIGID AND FLEXIBLE PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

Rigid packaging is made from paper, corrugated or fiberboard/paperboard materials. Whereas, flexible packaging is made of plastic films, ply, graphics and sealed generally with heat and pressure.
In 2018, the global Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Mauser Group
Greif
Sealed Air
Mondi Group
Skolnik Industries
Amcor
Constantia Flexibles
Bemis
Huhtamaki
Coveris
Sonoco
Printpack
Winpak
Greiner Packaging
Berry Plastics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rigid Plastic Packaging
Flexible Plastic Packaging
Market segment by Application, split into
Chemical Industry
Food and Beverage Industries
Pharmaceutical Industry
Agriculture Industry
Transportation and Logistics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
