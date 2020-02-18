RIGID AND FLEXIBLE PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

Rigid packaging is made from paper, corrugated or fiberboard/paperboard materials. Whereas, flexible packaging is made of plastic films, ply, graphics and sealed generally with heat and pressure.

In 2018, the global Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Mauser Group

Greif

Sealed Air

Mondi Group

Skolnik Industries

Amcor

Constantia Flexibles

Bemis

Huhtamaki

Coveris

Sonoco

Printpack

Winpak

Greiner Packaging

Berry Plastics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rigid Plastic Packaging

Flexible Plastic Packaging

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage Industries

Pharmaceutical Industry

Agriculture Industry

Transportation and Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Rigid Plastic Packaging

1.4.3 Flexible Plastic Packaging

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Chemical Industry

1.5.3 Food and Beverage Industries

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.5 Agriculture Industry

1.5.6 Transportation and Logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Size

2.2 Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Mauser Group

12.1.1 Mauser Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Introduction

12.1.4 Mauser Group Revenue in Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Mauser Group Recent Development

12.2 Greif

12.2.1 Greif Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Introduction

12.2.4 Greif Revenue in Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Greif Recent Development

12.3 Sealed Air

12.3.1 Sealed Air Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Introduction

12.3.4 Sealed Air Revenue in Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Sealed Air Recent Development

12.4 Mondi Group

12.4.1 Mondi Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Introduction

12.4.4 Mondi Group Revenue in Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

12.5 Skolnik Industries

12.5.1 Skolnik Industries Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Introduction

12.5.4 Skolnik Industries Revenue in Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Skolnik Industries Recent Development

12.6 Amcor

12.6.1 Amcor Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Introduction

12.6.4 Amcor Revenue in Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Amcor Recent Development

12.7 Constantia Flexibles

12.7.1 Constantia Flexibles Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Introduction

12.7.4 Constantia Flexibles Revenue in Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Constantia Flexibles Recent Development

12.8 Bemis

12.8.1 Bemis Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Introduction

12.8.4 Bemis Revenue in Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Bemis Recent Development

