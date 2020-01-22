Rifaximin Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Rifaximin, sold under the trade name Xifaxan among others, is an antibiotic used to treat traveler’s diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome, and hepatic encephalopathy. It has poor absorption when taken by mouth.

Scope of the Report:

The global Rifaximin market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Rifaximin.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Rifaximin market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Rifaximin market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

200 mg Tablets

550 mg Tablets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Drug store

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Rifaximin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rifaximin

1.2 Classification of Rifaximin by Types

1.2.1 Global Rifaximin Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Rifaximin Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 200 mg Tablets

1.2.4 550 mg Tablets

1.3 Global Rifaximin Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rifaximin Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Drug store

1.4 Global Rifaximin Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Rifaximin Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Rifaximin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Rifaximin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Rifaximin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Rifaximin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Rifaximin Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Rifaximin (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Salix Pharmaceuticals

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Rifaximin Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Salix Pharmaceuticals Rifaximin Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Rifaximin Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Rifaximin Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Rifaximin Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Rifaximin Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Rifaximin Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Rifaximin Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Rifaximin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Rifaximin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Rifaximin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Rifaximin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Rifaximin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Rifaximin Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Rifaximin Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Rifaximin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Rifaximin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Rifaximin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Continued……

