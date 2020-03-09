RIDING TOURISM MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Riding Tourism Industry
This report focuses on the global Riding Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Riding Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Riding Tourism market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Backroads
Zicasso
Exodus Travels
Thomas Cook Group
Jet2 Holidays
Cox & Kings Ltd
Lindblad Expeditions
Travcoa
Scott Dunn
Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
Micato Safaris
Tauck
Al Tayyar
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Highway
Mountain
Market segment by Application, split into
Millennial
Generation X
Baby Boomers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Riding Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Riding Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Riding Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Highway
1.4.3 Mountain
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Riding Tourism Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Millennial
1.5.3 Generation X
1.5.4 Baby Boomers
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Riding Tourism Market Size
2.2 Riding Tourism Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Riding Tourism Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Riding Tourism Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Riding Tourism Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Riding Tourism Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Riding Tourism Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Riding Tourism Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Riding Tourism Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Riding Tourism Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Riding Tourism Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Riding Tourism Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Riding Tourism Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Riding Tourism Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Riding Tourism Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Riding Tourism Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Riding Tourism Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in China
7.3 China Riding Tourism Market Size by Type
7.4 China Riding Tourism Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Riding Tourism Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Riding Tourism Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Riding Tourism Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Riding Tourism Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in India
10.3 India Riding Tourism Market Size by Type
10.4 India Riding Tourism Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Riding Tourism Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Riding Tourism Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Backroads
12.1.1 Backroads Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Riding Tourism Introduction
12.1.4 Backroads Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Backroads Recent Development
12.2 Zicasso
12.2.1 Zicasso Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Riding Tourism Introduction
12.2.4 Zicasso Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Zicasso Recent Development
12.3 Exodus Travels
12.3.1 Exodus Travels Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Riding Tourism Introduction
12.3.4 Exodus Travels Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Exodus Travels Recent Development
12.4 Thomas Cook Group
12.4.1 Thomas Cook Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Riding Tourism Introduction
12.4.4 Thomas Cook Group Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Thomas Cook Group Recent Development
12.5 Jet2 Holidays
12.5.1 Jet2 Holidays Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Riding Tourism Introduction
12.5.4 Jet2 Holidays Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Jet2 Holidays Recent Development
12.6 Cox & Kings Ltd
12.6.1 Cox & Kings Ltd Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Riding Tourism Introduction
12.6.4 Cox & Kings Ltd Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Cox & Kings Ltd Recent Development
12.7 Lindblad Expeditions
12.7.1 Lindblad Expeditions Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Riding Tourism Introduction
12.7.4 Lindblad Expeditions Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Lindblad Expeditions Recent Development
12.8 Travcoa
12.8.1 Travcoa Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Riding Tourism Introduction
12.8.4 Travcoa Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Travcoa Recent Development
12.9 Scott Dunn
12.9.1 Scott Dunn Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Riding Tourism Introduction
12.9.4 Scott Dunn Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Scott Dunn Recent Development
12.10 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
12.10.1 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Riding Tourism Introduction
12.10.4 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Recent Development
12.11 Micato Safaris
12.12 Tauck
12.13 Al Tayyar
Continued….
