RIDING TOURISM MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Riding Tourism Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Riding Tourism Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Riding Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Riding Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Riding Tourism market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Backroads

Zicasso

Exodus Travels

Thomas Cook Group

Jet2 Holidays

Cox & Kings Ltd

Lindblad Expeditions

Travcoa

Scott Dunn

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Tauck

Al Tayyar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Highway

Mountain

Market segment by Application, split into

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Riding Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Riding Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Riding Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Highway

1.4.3 Mountain

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Riding Tourism Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Millennial

1.5.3 Generation X

1.5.4 Baby Boomers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Riding Tourism Market Size

2.2 Riding Tourism Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Riding Tourism Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Riding Tourism Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Riding Tourism Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Riding Tourism Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Riding Tourism Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Riding Tourism Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Riding Tourism Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Riding Tourism Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Riding Tourism Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Riding Tourism Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Riding Tourism Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Riding Tourism Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Riding Tourism Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Riding Tourism Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Riding Tourism Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in China

7.3 China Riding Tourism Market Size by Type

7.4 China Riding Tourism Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Riding Tourism Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Riding Tourism Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Riding Tourism Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Riding Tourism Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in India

10.3 India Riding Tourism Market Size by Type

10.4 India Riding Tourism Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Riding Tourism Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Riding Tourism Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Riding Tourism Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Riding Tourism Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Backroads

12.1.1 Backroads Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Riding Tourism Introduction

12.1.4 Backroads Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Backroads Recent Development

12.2 Zicasso

12.2.1 Zicasso Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Riding Tourism Introduction

12.2.4 Zicasso Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Zicasso Recent Development

12.3 Exodus Travels

12.3.1 Exodus Travels Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Riding Tourism Introduction

12.3.4 Exodus Travels Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Exodus Travels Recent Development

12.4 Thomas Cook Group

12.4.1 Thomas Cook Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Riding Tourism Introduction

12.4.4 Thomas Cook Group Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Thomas Cook Group Recent Development

12.5 Jet2 Holidays

12.5.1 Jet2 Holidays Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Riding Tourism Introduction

12.5.4 Jet2 Holidays Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Jet2 Holidays Recent Development

12.6 Cox & Kings Ltd

12.6.1 Cox & Kings Ltd Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Riding Tourism Introduction

12.6.4 Cox & Kings Ltd Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Cox & Kings Ltd Recent Development

12.7 Lindblad Expeditions

12.7.1 Lindblad Expeditions Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Riding Tourism Introduction

12.7.4 Lindblad Expeditions Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Lindblad Expeditions Recent Development

12.8 Travcoa

12.8.1 Travcoa Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Riding Tourism Introduction

12.8.4 Travcoa Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Travcoa Recent Development

12.9 Scott Dunn

12.9.1 Scott Dunn Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Riding Tourism Introduction

12.9.4 Scott Dunn Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Scott Dunn Recent Development

12.10 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

12.10.1 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Riding Tourism Introduction

12.10.4 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Revenue in Riding Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Recent Development

12.11 Micato Safaris

12.12 Tauck

12.13 Al Tayyar

Continued….

