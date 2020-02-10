Ridesharing Market 2023 Major Key Vendors, Regions, Types, Application, and Industry Research

Ridesharing market segmented on the basis of suppliers, consumers, drivers, opportunities market challenges, indicators, market risks/restraints, influences. The Ridesharing market mainly focuses on terms like a company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

Global Ridesharing Market is estimated to reach at CAGR of 17.69% between 2018 and 2023. Ridesharing Market report includes information like market share, price, growth rate, consumption, capacity, production, import, export, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel, value data are also analyzed in this report.

Ridesharing Market’s Top Regions Covers in this Report: Data type includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

Ridesharing market manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, market share, revenue for each company: Global Ridesharing market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Zimride, Carma, Kangaride, CarpoolWorld, Smart Commute, Via, Scoop, BlaBlaCar, Faxi Ltd Company, Flinc AG, Heetch, Liftshare, GoMore, Wunder, Grab, and Didi Chuxing, And many more…

Key Developments in the Ridesharing Market:

February 2018 – KAR Auction Services Inc., a leading US operator of car auction and salvage services, acquired fleet management software company Stratim, to enter the nascent industry of providing services to ride sharing and other transportation-as-a-service providers.

February 2018 – Fordâs chariot ride-sharing vans were expected to be launched in London. Around 14 specially-branded transit buses, capable of seating 15 passengers at a time, will run four services across South London.

February 2018 – Nissan and Hytch partnered to launch a new app called Hytch Rewards, to promote ridesharing in Tennessee.The app will be able to track route details and pay drivers and passengers, to ride together. The goal is to reduce traffic and explore future mobility solutions.

January 2018 – Alabama moved closer to setting up statewide regulations for ride-sharing companies, with a bill that passed the House of Representatives. The House voted 97-3 in favor of the bill, mostly over efforts to add specific prohibitions against discrimination.

Ridesharing Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Cost and Time Savings for Drivers and Passengers

– Sustainability Benefits from Lower Emissions and Fewer Vehicles on Road

– Governmental Policy Support such as HOV Lanes and Toll Fee Waivers

