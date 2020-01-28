Ride-on Mower Market Key Players MTD Products, Intimidator Group, The Toro Company, Ariens Company

Persistence Market Research’s new market study titled “Ride-on Mower Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2018 and Forecast 2019–2027” provides in-depth analysis on the global ride-on mower market and offers an in-depth examination for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The ride-on mower market report evaluates the macro & micro economic factors supporting the growth of the regional and global market. This research study on the ride-on mower market also offers insights on the market dynamics and competition landscape of key players in the global as well as the regional market.

The global ride-on mower market is estimated to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,108.1 Mn between 2019 and 2027. The market is projected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period, supported by several factors such as increasing recreational & leisure activities, increasing household spending and recovery of residential & infrastructural construction in the U.S. and other regions, which are expected to generate positive revenue growth in the latter half of the forecast period.

Ride-on Mower Market: Dynamics

The growth of infrastructural and household spending and increase in leisure activities are projected to be the key contributors fueling the demand for ride-on mowers over the forecast period. City planners and real estate agents of new constructions of offices, residential & commercial complexes and industrial plants are incorporating gardens and lawns in order to enhance aesthetics and improve air quality, which is propelling the demand for ride-on mowers.

Furthermore, rapid growth of the tourism & travel industry, driven by the increasing middle class population and disposal income, is also expected to significantly propel the growth of the ride-on mower market. Moreover, growing consumer preference for environment-friendly accommodations and garden restaurants has led to infrastructural changes that demand outdoor power equipment. This trend is highly likely to augment the demand for ride-on mowers in the commercial sector. However, the increasing popularity of robotic lawn mowers is expected to pose a threat for the growth of the ride-on mower market.

Ride-on Mower Market: Forecast

The global ride-on mower market is estimated to witness healthy growth over the forecast period. Rising do it yourself (DIY) attitude in the residential segment is expected to be a key factor contributing towards the increasing demand for gardening equipment such as ride-on mowers. One additional factor driving the sales of ride-on mowers is the sales of new single-family homes.

By transmission, the hydrostatic transmission segment is estimated to hold a significant share in the global ride-on mower market and witness healthy growth during the forecast period. Further, the electric transmission segment is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing environmental concerns and stringent emissive regulations supporting the growth of electric ride-on mowers.

By end use, the residential ride-on mower segment is estimated to account for more than three-fourths of the volume share in the global ride-on mower market throughout the forecast period. The residential segment is expected to further witness significant growth, especially in North America and Europe.

By region, the North America ride-on mower market is estimated to remain a lucrative market over the forecast period. This region is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% between 2019 and 2029. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is estimated to outpace other regions in terms of the ride-on mower market growth during the forecast. The growth of the ride-on mower market in APEJ is primarily driven by robust economic growth, changing demographic trends and increasing middle class population.

Key Players in the Global Ride-on Mower Market

Some of the key market participants reported in this study of the global Ride-on Mower market include Honda Motor Co. Lt., Husqvarna AB, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, MTD Products, Intimidator Group, The Toro Company, Ariens Company, FrictionLess World LCC and Swisher Inc.